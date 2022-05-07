Thousands Boo, Heckle Dr. Oz at Trump Rally

Dr. Mehmet Oz was repeatedly booed and heckled by thousands of people during President Trump’s rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday.
“I’m watching the rally. The crowd is booing EVERY time they mention Dr. Oz,” one person tweeted.
Trump held his “Save America” rally to Pennsylvania in support of Oz’s candidacy for U.S. Senate.
Toddstarnes.com reports: The celebrity doctor has had problems convincing conservative Trump supporters that he’s actually a conservative. Until he announced his candidacy, the doctor was pro-abortion and supported radical transgender policies.
“I have been a die hard Trump supporter but his support of Oz has really sent me over the edge. Oz is as Leftist as they come! How can anyone who cares for conservative values support him,” one critic noted.
Along with Trump, Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance, Rep. John Joyce (R-PA), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Jim Bognet, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), Dinesh D’Souza, Mike Lindell, and Oz were slated to speak at Friday night’s rally.
“I have yet to meet anyone here who is a firm supporter of Dr. Oz. In fact, there’s a whole section of people that boos every time he appears on screen,” Huffington Post reporter Daniel Marans tweeted.