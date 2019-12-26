THIRD Kevin Spacey Accuser Found Dead, Day After ‘Kill Them With Kindness’ Video

A third Kevin Spacey accuser has been found dead, just one day after the Hollywood actor released a disturbing Christmas message on YouTube.

In the YouTube video titled KTWK, Spacey speaks in the aggressive tones he employed while playing Frank Underwood in House of Cards, and cryptically makes reference to killing your enemies with kindness, while violently stoking a fire in a fireplace.

“I’m dead serious,” said Spacey in the bizarre video, while wearing a red Christmas sweater. “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you could go on the attack. But you could also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can … kill them with kindness.”

Kevin Spacey’s disturbing Christmas video, released one day before the third of his accusers was found dead in mysterious circumstances.

One day later, Norwegian author Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Princess Märtha Louise and one of those accusing actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, was found dead.

Behn, 47, was the third of Spacey’s accusers to be found dead in recent times.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately known, though a Norwegian broadcaster claims a family member believes it was suicide.

Behn made international headlines in December 2017 when he accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him after a Nobel Peace Prize event in 2007. Behn said the two had been talking for about 5 minutes before Spacey put his hand under the table and groped him.

Spacey had previously been charged in the alleged groping of a young man at a bar in Massachusetts, but the charges were dropped on July 17.

Another case in California was dropped after the accuser, an anonymous masseur, was found dead. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in October said it would be declining the case filed against the Oscar winner due to the death, described as “unexpected” by the LA Times.

In May another Kevin Spacey accuser was found dead after being struck by a car in Quincy, Massachusetts on Feb. 25, while crossing a parkway.

The Patriot Ledger reported that Linda Culkin, 59, was crossing Burgin Parkway when she was hit by a car, with police Sgt. Karyn Barkas stating that Culkin was crossing while the traffic light was green. The driver tried to avoid her and, as a result, hit another vehicle head-on. No charges were filed against the driver.

Felix Browne, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office, told Radar Online that Culkin’s cause of death is still under investigation.