Third DC Police Officer Who Saw What Really Happened on Jan. 6 Found Dead

A third DC Metropolitan Police Officer who witnessed what really happened at the Capitol protest on January 6 has been found dead by alleged suicide.

43-year-old Gunther Hashida was found dead on July 29, his family announced on GoFundMe.

“On July 29, 2021, we lost Gunther Hashida, who leaves behind a loving wife, sister, 3 children, and a wonderful family. In his work as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. This fund will help support his memorial service and his family in the loss of his love and guidance,” the family wrote on GoFundMe. It is not confirmed as yet how Hashida killed himself and his family is not blaming the alleged suicide on the January 6 protest.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

The DC Metro police confirmed Hashida’s death to the Daily Mail.

US Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood committed suicide in January just days after the Capitol riot.

DC Metro police officer Jeffrey Smith killed himself in mid-January.