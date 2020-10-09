Thief Caught on Surveillance Video Stealing Mail-In Ballots From Mailboxes in San Diego

A thief was caught on surveillance video this week stealing mail-in ballots from mailboxes in Escondido, California and showing exactly how easy it is to interfere in an election using mail in voting.

“It was a younger looking man, happened to come down the sidewalk. He was wearing a ball cap, face mask, gloves. (He) carefully opened up our mailbox and took out all of our mail,” homeowner David Sprouse told FOX 5, sharing his surveillance video.

The suspect is still at large.

Fox 5 San Diego reported:

A mail thief moving through a North County neighborhood snatched up ballots along with the other contents of mailboxes lining the street, leaving residents concerned ahead of Election Day.

David Sprouse’s surveillance cameras captured the man stealing his mail, and several of his neighbors’ as well, in the Summer Creek area of Escondido just before midnight Tuesday.

The next morning, a resident on the block found a pile of mail from houses up and down the street — including some ballots — sitting on a car nearby, apparently discarded by the thief. She was able to return those parcels to their proper addresses.