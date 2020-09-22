“They’re Coming After Your Children”- Pelosi Blasts Republicans For Filling SCOTUS Seat

Nasty Nancy Pelosi is doing her best to try and thwart President Trump from replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Pelosi accused the GOP of trying to fill the seat left vacant after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a means to take away clean air, clean water and more…

Bringing fear-mongering to a new level, the 80-year-old House speaker laid out several issues in a speech on Monday, concluding with: “They’re coming after your children.”

UNHINGED: Nancy Pelosi accuses Republicans of "coming after your children"https://t.co/DX7ZdMYJ0r pic.twitter.com/xMgqhVZ0Yp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020

“A great part of the west is on fire. Our south, the gulf coast is battered by hurricanes” the house speaker said “We have a pandemic in the country. We’re fighting for our heroes, our state and local government and federal employees who our health care, our first responders, our teachers, our teachers, our teachers, our sanitation, transportation workers.”

“We want them to test, trace, treat, wear masks, separate and the rest and we need public employees to do that. So we’re not about shutting down government. And it’s not a lever,” Pelosi said “By the way, the Republicans don’t believe in governance. It’s a welcome thing for them to shut down government. That’s why they have done it over and over. But in addition to that, you think if we shut down government they would say, ‘okay, now we won’t move forward with the justice?’ No, they won’t. They won’t. Because they are on a path to undo the Affordable Care Act. They’re on a path to undo a woman’s right to choose and there are many more issues.”

“Clean air, clean water, pollution. They’re coming after your children,” Pelosi said. “Protect your children from what they are trying to do in this court.”