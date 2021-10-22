They All Look the Same: Dementia-Riddled Biden Confuses Black Congressman With Black Mayor During Town Hall

During a really awkward town hall with CNN on Thursday, Joe Biden confused a black congressman with a black mayor.

“By the way, there’s two famous guys in this audience here…[Senator] Ben Cardin and [Senator] Chris Van Hollen — and the Mayor!” Biden declared, referring to the black man standing next to Van Hollen.

The problem with his statement was that it wasn’t the Mayor of Baltimore (Brandon Scott).

The black man stood next to Senator Van Hollen was Congressman Kweisi Mfume.

WATCH: