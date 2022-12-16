There’s No Vaccine For The ‘Virus of War’ Says Pope Francis

The Pope has compared the war in Ukraine to the covid pandemic but warned that unlike the coronavirus there is no vaccine for the “virus of war.”
At the very moment “when we dared to hope that the darkest hours of the Covid-19 pandemic were over, a terrible new disaster befell humanity,” the pontiff writes i
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
In his message for the World Day of Peace, Pope Francis wrote: At the very moment “when we dared to hope that the darkest hours of the Covid-19 pandemic were over, a terrible new disaster befell humanity”
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
He continued “We witnessed the onslaught of another scourge: another war, to some extent like that of Covid-19, but driven by culpable human decisions.”
“The war in Ukraine is reaping innocent victims and spreading insecurity, not only among those directly affected, but in a widespread and indiscriminate way for everyone, also for those who, even thousands of kilometres away, suffer its collateral effects.. we need but think of grain shortages and fuel prices” he added.
The pontif then asserted that Russia’s war on Ukraine, along with other armed conflicts around the world, “represents a setback for the whole of humanity and not merely for the parties directly involved.”
“While a vaccine has been found for Covid-19, suitable solutions have not yet been found for the war,” Francis added… “Certainly, the virus of war is more difficult to overcome than the viruses that compromise our bodies, because it comes, not from outside of us, but from within the human heart corrupted by sin.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- There’s No Vaccine For The ‘Virus of War’ Says Pope Francis - December 16, 2022
- Pelosi & Schumer Say Biden Has Done An ‘Excellent Job’ & Should Run In 2024 - December 16, 2022
- Around 400 Hotels In UK Are Being Used to House Illegal Boat Migrants - December 16, 2022