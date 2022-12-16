There’s No Vaccine For The ‘Virus of War’ Says Pope Francis

The Pope has compared the war in Ukraine to the covid pandemic but warned that unlike the coronavirus there is no vaccine for the “virus of war.”

At the very moment “when we dared to hope that the darkest hours of the Covid-19 pandemic were over, a terrible new disaster befell humanity,” the pontiff writes i

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In his message for the World Day of Peace, Pope Francis wrote: At the very moment “when we dared to hope that the darkest hours of the Covid-19 pandemic were over, a terrible new disaster befell humanity”

He continued “We witnessed the onslaught of another scourge: another war, to some extent like that of Covid-19, but driven by culpable human decisions.”

“The war in Ukraine is reaping innocent victims and spreading insecurity, not only among those directly affected, but in a widespread and indiscriminate way for everyone, also for those who, even thousands of kilometres away, suffer its collateral effects.. we need but think of grain shortages and fuel prices” he added.

The pontif then asserted that Russia’s war on Ukraine, along with other armed conflicts around the world, “represents a setback for the whole of humanity and not merely for the parties directly involved.”

“While a vaccine has been found for Covid-19, suitable solutions have not yet been found for the war,” Francis added… “Certainly, the virus of war is more difficult to overcome than the viruses that compromise our bodies, because it comes, not from outside of us, but from within the human heart corrupted by sin.”