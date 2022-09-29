‘There’s No Doubt’ Global Warming Is Feeding Beast Hurricanes Says MSNBC’s Joy Reid

During her show “The ReidOut” on Wednesday, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid declared that global warming was feeding beast storms like Hurricane Ian.
“There is a lot that has changed about the earth that has made these things worse, right? These things are thriving because the water is getting warmer.
We stopped calling it global warming for political reasons, but that’s what it is. Our earth is getting warmer and there’s just no doubt, I think, left that it is feeding these beasts” Reid claimed.
Reporter Ali Velshi said: “People say there have been hurricanes for millennia. well that is true but sometimes we get ones that are so much more damaging and so much more intense.”
He continued “On o:ne hand you have more intense storms because of warm weather and the patterns that cause these storms to form, and then you got greater damage because we’ve got a rising water level. It’s good we talk about these things in the moment because lots of times over the years when I brought it up, people say now is not the time to talk about it.
Now is the time because people are paying attention to how damaging these things are.”
