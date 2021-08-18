There’s A ‘Cackling Imbecile On Deck’ If Biden Resigns’ Over Afghanistan Says James Woods

Actor James Woods blasted President Biden and called for his resignation after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan under his watch.

The veteran actor expressed regret however, at who would be replacing Biden, and described Vice President Kamala Harris as the “cackling imbecile on deck.”

He said: “This guy is a catastrophe. Even the fluffers of mainstream media can no longer ignore it. The greater tragedy is that we have a cackling imbecile on deck if he resigns”

Breitbart reports: The Internet is awash with video compilations showing Kamala Harris cackling hysterically in reaction to tough questions from media and political rivals.

James Woods’ remarks come as Biden struggles with a historically low approval rating after jetting off to Camp David as the Taliban toppled the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan.

Biden left for the presidential retreat on Friday and refused to take reporter questions on the deteriorating state of affairs in Afghanistan. His last public remarks were last Tuesday, where he explained he did not regret his decision to withdraw troops from the country in the wake of multiple cities falling to the jihadist organization.

“Look, we spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces. And Afghan leaders have to come together. We lost thousands — lost to death and injury — thousands of American personnel. They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation,” Biden told reporters, adding that the people need to “want to fight.”

“They have outnumbered the Taliban,” he added.

Several high-profile politicians have since blasted Biden’s moves. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), for example, said he agreed with the withdrawal of troops but criticized the administration’s execution, describing the strategy and tactics as both “horrific and incompetent.”

“The fundamental error was ever believing that the Afghan ‘government’ and ‘military’ would ever fight for or win anything. They fled the country with whatever they could steal at the first whiff of the Taliban,” Gaetz said, noting that some of the Afghan forces, which the U.S. invested in, have joined forces with the jihadist organization.

Similarly, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Biden’s “disastrous display of incompetence” has “provoked a humanitarian crisis.”