‘There’d Be No Climate Crisis if It Wasn’t For Racism’ Jane Fonda Claims

The “climate crisis” is a result of racism according to Hollywood star Jane Fonda.

Saying that “everythin’g connected”, the radical left activist offered her theory about race and the climate crisis this week during NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Well, you know, you can take anything…sexism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, whatever, the war, and if you really get into it, and study it and learn about it and the history of it and….everything’s connected. There’d be no climate crisis if it wasn’t for racism,” she said.

Breitbart reports: When asked to elaborate, Fonda replied: “Where would they put the shit ?”

“Where would they put the poison and the pollution?” she continued. “They’re not gonna put it in Bel Air. They’ve got to find some place where poor people or indigenous people or people of color are living. Put it there. They can’t fight back. And that’s why a big part of the climate movement now has to do with climate justice.”

This isn’t the first time Jane Fonda has linked racism and the climate.

In a December appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” the two-time Oscar winner said that racist and misogynistic “mindsets” are causing the “climate crisis.”