There ‘May Be A Need For, Yet Again, Another Boost’ Says Fauci

During their weekly Covid-19 response press briefing this week, Dr. Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave a ‘public health’ update and answered questions about the current state of the pandemic.

Biden’s top medical adviser was asked if the “data” he was seeing indicated that Americans should expect to see a fourth dose of the vaccine, especially with a large amount of them set to take their third experimental jab over the coming weeks.

And Fauci’s response, yes, “there may be a need for yet again another boost, in this case a fourth dose”

JUST IN: Dr. Fauci says "there may be the need for yet again another boost, in this case a 4th dose…" pic.twitter.com/xUMnFDSSDM — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 9, 2022

The GateWay Pundit reports: Despite clinical “data” showing the terrible efficacy of the fourth dose in Israel, Fauci dutifully held the line, claiming that Americans, starting with the elderly and ones with preexisting conditions would likely need another experimental jab.

“There may be a need for, yet again, another boost – in this case a fourth dose,” Fauci claimed, while emphasizing – falsely – that he is following the “real-world data.”

What world is this guy on? How are the boosters doing in Israel, where they currently lead the world in Covid deaths? Not only does this megalomaniac ignore the real data, but he also makes sure to tell you to be “appreciative” of “any decisions” that are made because of it – because screw the data, the embodiment of sCiEnCe said so, so it shall be.

“You follow individuals for a period of time after the third dose and you measure a number of phenomenon – you measure laboratory phenomenon, but you measure the real-world data on the efficacy in preventing for example hospital visits as well as hospitalizations, and I believe you’re going to be hearing data about as they become available, and that should not be within a very long period of time.

I think you should be appreciative of the fact that when you’re talking about any decisions that will be made – and I’m not anticipating any of that now, but it has to be put into the context of whom you are talking about, for example, there may be the need for yet again another boost – in this case a fourth dose boost for an individual receiving the mRNA.

Fauci continues by attempting to hedge the fourth jab against people who are the ‘most at-risk’ from Covid-19, claiming that the additional boosting will be reserved for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions – if that sounds like deja-vu, it’s because that’s the playbook for rolling out each jab. First the vulnerable receive the dose, then the healthy are forced to comply in order to protect the vulnerable, and before you know it, Fauci will be telling you it’s time for booster #5 starting with – you guessed it – the most at-risk among us.

Round and round we go. Is anyone still falling for this tired line?

That [4th dose rollout] could be based on age, as well as underlying conditions. So, I don’t think you’re going to be hearing, if you do, any kind of recommendations that would be across the board for everyone. It very likely will take into account what subset of people have diminished, or not, protection against the important parameters such as hospitalization.”