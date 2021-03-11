There Is No ‘Science’ Behind Continued Lockdown Dr Fauci Admits

Dr Anthony Fauci has admitted that there is no scientific reason why people who have had the Covid vaccine are still having their freedoms restricted.
On Wednesday CNN host John Berman asked Fauci what was the science behind not allowing those who had been vaccinated to travel.
Fauci replied that Americans would just have to trust the CDC: “When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call”
Summit News reports: As we reported this week, CNN announced that the CDC is graciously allowing vaccinated Americans some ‘limited freedoms’, prompting a huge backlash on social media where people pointed out that the health body doesn’t grant anyone their God given freedoms.
So, there is no science and the CDC is making a judgement call about how ‘free’ Americans can be. Hmmm.