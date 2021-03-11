There Is No ‘Science’ Behind Continued Lockdown Dr Fauci Admits

Dr Anthony Fauci has admitted that there is no scientific reason why people who have had the Covid vaccine are still having their freedoms restricted.

On Wednesday CNN host John Berman asked Fauci what was the science behind not allowing those who had been vaccinated to travel.

Fauci replied that Americans would just have to trust the CDC: “When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call”

Fauci, asked “what’s the science” for denying vaccinated Americans a return to travel, can’t explain.



“When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call." pic.twitter.com/lftvNzgA6J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021

Summit News reports: As we reported this week, CNN announced that the CDC is graciously allowing vaccinated Americans some ‘limited freedoms’, prompting a huge backlash on social media where people pointed out that the health body doesn’t grant anyone their God given freedoms.

The CDC releases guidelines giving limited freedoms to people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Here are the rules to keep following. https://t.co/OIBqTGyyTq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 8, 2021

So, there is no science and the CDC is making a judgement call about how ‘free’ Americans can be. Hmmm.

"We need data, and science. First we will see what vaccinated people do in their house, then where they travel, go to a store or a haircut."



Sounds like a centrally planned economy of a socialist state.



USA IS DEAD. — Rodrigo (@RodrigoFaria94) March 10, 2021

Fauci's house of cards is crashing. https://t.co/WCMBngKs93 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 10, 2021

This kind of attitude actually hurts the fight against vaccine hesitancy…. https://t.co/1w4Z03H1PP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 10, 2021

The Infallible Fauci is a fraud and should be ignored at this point. Go live your lives instead of praying at the alter of overpaid government stooges who are drunk on power they never intend to give away. https://t.co/rA9oKOrmEb — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 10, 2021