“There Is No Place In Florida For Covid Theater” Says Gov DeSantis

After announcing on Wednesday that all Covid restrictions have come to an end in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis posted a video on social media captioned: “There is no place in Florida for COVID theater.”

The footage features a panel talk from earlier in the week with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and other medical experts advocating ‘closing the curtain’ on COVID restrictions.

As DeSantis noted: “These experts agree – no masking, no mandates and no medical censorship,”

“Over the past two years, the data has shown us what works and what doesn’t work. It is long past time to stop the COVID Theater,” DeSantis said adding that “In Florida, we told the truth, we let the data drive our response, and we let Floridians make decisions for themselves and their children.”

Summit News reports: Dr. Ladapo issued a statement noting that it is time to “get back to living,” noting that “under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, Florida has continued to stay ahead of the federal government by following sound science – not coercion.”

He continued, “Today, we were able to bring doctors from around the world to discuss COVID-19 and the lack of data to support mandates. Scientific debate takes place in a public forum – it is not hidden in federal bureaucracy. We need to get back to living – not hiding in fear.”

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Health Policy, Stanford University Medical School joined the panel and emphasised that lockdowns have been “an enormous catastrophic mistake that should never be repeated.”

“When we think about lockdowns, we should recoil with horror because the policies we followed have violated not just medical ethics, but also crushed the ability for scientists to discuss openly with each other facts and evidence, Bhattacharya proclaimed.