The World Health Organization Has Advanced Plans For A ‘Pandemic Treaty’

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advanced plans for a ‘Pandemic Treaty’

The Pandemic Treaty, which is being backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and US billionaire Marcel Arsenault, would effectively override individual nations’ constitutions in the event of another pandemic.

According to Need to Know : Negotiations on an international agreement to prevent and combat pandemics have begun, and ratification is set for 2024.

The agreement is based on Article 19 of the United Nations’ World Health Organization (WHO) Constitution, which allows the WHO General Assembly to adopt binding agreements for all 194 Member States by a two-thirds majority.

Critics are concerned that the WHO can prescribe binding measures such as lockdowns, mandatory vaccination or the central collection of data under the ‘agreement’.

The pact would give the WHO direct power to undermine national constitutions. Compliance measures may include economic sanctions.

The pandemic measures are to be declared globally binding

Behind the agreement are the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and US billionaire Marcel Arsenault, who announced in autumn 2021 that he would support global pandemic prevention with 200 million dollars.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, speaks of a “unique opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture. The EU, which supports the project, expects the agreement.

-a higher, sustainable and long-term political commitment at the level of Heads of State or Government

-clear processes and tasks

-strengthening the public and private sectors at all levels

-the integration of health issues into all relevant policy areas .

This all sounds quite harmless. But observers expect that with the pact, the WHO can prescribe binding measures such as lockdowns, vaccination obligations or the central collection of data. The pact would give the WHO direct influence over the exercise of civil rights in member countries. .

“Mass-voll”, the measure-critical movement of the young wants to take the referendum, as its President Nicolas Rimoldi explained on request. “The WHO pandemic pact will be above the Federal Constitution and thus undermine it. With it, the WHO can introduce coercive measures such as lockdowns or compulsory vaccination without Swiss influence.” It is important that the civil rights movement unites against this. .

The preparations were taken a year ago by the Global Health Centre in Geneva with the support of Marcel Arsenault. The Global Health Center, for its part, is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Pax Sapiens Foundation of Marcel Arsenault and Cynda Collins and the Swiss Federal Government. Department of Foreign Affairs.

The further roadmap of the agreement will be determined on 1 March at the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Negiotiating Body within the framework of the WHO. A first draft should be available in August this year. The WHO expects the agreement to be ratified in 2024.

