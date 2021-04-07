The World Economic Forum Is Promoting The ‘Smart Mask’ Of The Future

The World Economic Forum Is promoting the ‘mask of the future,’ a ‘smart mask that can track your breathing and let you know if you are wearing it wrong or even if you forget to wear it at all.

And no, this is not satire unfortunately.

The globalists behind ‘the Great Reset’ are now promoting a ‘smart face mask’ that tracks every breath its wearer takes

A video posted to the WEF’s official Twitter account on Wednesday hypes the smart face mask which was designed by the Chinese owned health data firm, CirQ Technologies.

Summit News reports: The smart mask tells you when to wash it, whether you’re wearing it properly, and alerts you via a sensor linked to a cellphone app when you’ve left it at home.

The environmental benefits of the mask are also touted as it would cut down on the number of disposable face masks that end up in land fills.

The fact that the mask can keep track of whether or not you’re wearing it let some respondents to suggest it could eventually be tied into a Chinese Communist-style social credit score system.

In China, the state has already linked its coronavirus tracking system to its social credit score program, dishing out punishments for those who fail to mask up or violate social distancing rules.

Another Twitter user noted how the promo video inadvertently admits that carbon dioxide is a significant health threat posed by too much mask wearing.

The Davos billionaire club appears to be pinning its agenda on the ‘new normal’ being a future of permanent mask mandates.

As we previously highlighted, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab asserts in his book, Covid-19: The Great Reset, that the world will “never” return to normal.

Schwab also made it clear that transhumanism is an integral part of “The Great Reset” when he said that the fourth industrial revolution would “lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity,” which in his book he clarifies is implantable microchips that can read your thoughts.