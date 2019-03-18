The Who’s Roger Daltrey Compares The EU To ‘A Fucking Mafia’

Roger Daltrey, lead singer of the legendary British rock The Who, has slammed the European Union comparing it to the “mafia” during an interview with Sky News.

Daltry compared the European Union to the “f**cking mafia, when asked whether Brexit would be ‘bad for British rock music’

“No. What’s it got to do with the rock business?” he asked>

In an interview last year with The Telegraph, Daltrey said: “I’m not anti-Europe, I’m anti-Brussels, but people don’t get the distinction…”

RT reports: In an interview with Sky News at Wembley Stadium, Daltrey, who has publicly backed Brexit, became visibly riled at questions on the thorny issue of Brexit. He rejected any notion that leaving the EU would have a negative impact on music bands touring Europe.

As if we didn’t tour Europe before the f**king EU. Oh give it up! If you want to be signed up to be ruled by a f**king mafia, you do it. Like being governed by FIFA.

The Who singer Roger Daltrey was not impressed when Sky News asked him about Brexit. Read the full interview here: https://t.co/gqk91bKrzT pic.twitter.com/fSW3Tfgk2v — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 18, 2019

In an interview with the Telegraph in May last year, the 75-year-old singer lashed out at what he sees as the democratic deficit demonstrated by the EU as an institution – insisting that he wants someone “answerable to me that I can say ‘f**k off, you’re useless!’”

“I’m not anti-Europe, I’m anti-Brussels, but people don’t get the distinction,” Daltrey added.

The Who were formed in 1964 and are one of the UK’s most famous rock acts, having produced 14 top-10 singles, including classics such as My Generation and Pinball Wizard, during the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.