The View’s Joy Behar Boasts That She Wore Blackface – MSM Silent

The View’s Joy Behar once boasted that she dressed up as a black woman as part of a “funny” Halloween costume – an admission that would end her career by today’s standards.

With stories about politicians and celebrities wearing blackface in their past coming out almost every day, suddenly everyone is talking bout who wore blackface and when.

Clashdaily.com reports: Since the internet is forever, that can take us to some interesting places…

Like that time Joy Behar talked about dressing up as a black woman.

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin” The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

Here’s the photo of her in costume.

Weird that she was allowed to stick around when others were deep-sixed over less.

After all, look what happened to Megyn Kelly, who never even dressed up in the costume, but just talked about whether dressing up as a SPECIFIC individual was different than dressing up, as it were, as a ‘generic’ person of another race.

Even suggesting that someone ELSE dressing up as Diana Ross for Halloween — a star someone admired, not a person she was trying to parody — might be more acceptable than appearing to be of another race got her fired.

“‘Megyn Kelly Today’ is not returning,” according to an NBC statement. “Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors.”

During her 9 a.m. hour of the Today show Tuesday, Kelly claimed that blackface was acceptable in the context of Halloween costumes, saying it was “OK when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character.” The backlash was swift and even drew criticism from longtime Today co-host Al Roker, who said, “While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is a history going back to the 1830s.”

During her Wednesday show, Kelly tried to make amends, saying, “I want to begin with two words: I’m sorry. I defended the idea [of blackface], saying that as long it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, that it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong, and I am sorry.”

Despite the apology, NBC decided to call of Kelly’s show for the rest of the week, choosing instead to air reruns on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, Kelly dropped her talent agency, CAA, over several issues, including concerns over conflicts of interest stemming from CAA’s representation of other NBC talent and executives. Kelly signed with a different agency, UTA, soon after, and hired entertainment attorney Bryan Freedman. – Source: Rolling Stone

Since ‘admiring a singer’ was not an acceptable defense for Kelly defending someone ELSE wearing a racially insensitive costume, and her apology was not accepted, it seems strange that Virginia’s Governor Northam thinks it’s ok for HIM to have rubbed shoe polish on his face to perform as Michael Jackson.

How could he possibly get a ‘pass’… unless he’s hoping he can skate by virtue of being a Democrat that the Media won’t touch.

Normally, he’d get EXACTLY that kind of a pass. But this time, even a complicit Media(D) would have trouble saving Northam’s bacon.

Since we’re busy throwing people under the bus here, can we talk about Joy Behar’s future?

She’s thrown TONS of people under the bus. She led the charge on getting Roseanne not only canceled but ‘erased’ from television history. It’s pulled from syndication over a careless tweet mocking Valeri Jarett.

And she was no defender of Megyn Kelly’s innocence, either.

Why should such a vindictive graceless troll get treated differently than the political rivals she uses her power to destroy, especially when her behavior was a greater violation of the rules she ruthlessly enforces on others?

Does Joy’s career need to pay the same price that Megyn Kelly’s did?