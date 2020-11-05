The View’s Co-Host Sunny Hostin Calls “Selfish” Trump Voters “Despicable” & Un-American”

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s The View co host Sunny Hostin described President Trump’s voters as “selfish” claiming their display was “despicable” and “un-American.”

Hostin feels that over 68 million Americans who voted for President Trump are selfish because they voted for someone who she says is racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

Has she not noticed what Joe Biden and his voters have been saying and doing?

Breitbart reports: Hostin said, “I am actually surprised that this race has been so close, not because of the pollsters, but more importantly because of the botched job that this president did. I mean, for the past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist, and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of over 250,000 American deaths. Yet 50% of America saw all of that and looked the other way to their brothers and their sisters and said, ‘I’m going to vote for him anyway.’”

“That is really disheartening because, for me, that means that you are selfish, right?” she continued. “I’m not going to say that 50% of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic, but I will say that that tells me that they will look the other way to that kind of behavior, to the plight of their fellow Americans if personally, they feel that they are doing OK and that they will do better under that type of presidency. That, I think, is despicable. it is un-American.”