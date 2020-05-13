‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Vows to Stay Home ‘Until Trump Is out of Office’

‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar promised to stay at home until President Trump is out of office this November because she is not confident Trump can provide enough tests to ensure the safety of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Behar joined her cohosts on Friday’s show in discussing plans to reopen America and concerns about whether or not the public would feel safe enough to go back to life as it was before the pandemic.

Whoopi Goldberg began by noting that a number of states were beginning to reopen, stating:

“A lot of people don’t seem to be ready to step outside yet according to a survey. 40% say they plan to avoid public spaces as much as possible until long after everything is over, but I don’t think you can actually do it like that,”

“Joy, how long are you prepared to stay put?” Goldberg asked.

“I’m prepared,” Behar replied, “I think I’m going to have to stay put at least until November when Trump is out of office because he is not — he’s not putting the tests out there.”

“Until everybody gets tested or certainly people that I’m going to be visiting or places that I’m going to go to, I am not leaving this house,” Behar declared.