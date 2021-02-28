The Vaccinated Must Still Wear Face Masks to Protect Others Says Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that Americans who have been vaccinated must continue wearing their face masks to protect others.
He joins Bill Gates who says he will continue to mask up even after recieiving both covid shots. He also claims that even if you are vaccinated “you can still transmit.”
Facui, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made his remarks Sunday on ABC’s “This Week”
Breitbart reports: Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “We don’t know a lot about how vaccines affect transmission, whether they truly prevent transmission. For people who have been vaccinated, what can they do?”
Fauci said, “Well, you should still be careful, George, that you could conceivably have, because the endpoint of the vaccine efficacy trial is preventing symptomatic disease, which means that potentially theoretically, and maybe, in reality, you’re going to have infection that you don’t get any clinical manifestation, you could be protected from disease and still have the virus, and if that’s the case that’s the reason why you hear all the public health officials say, wear a mask. The reason is, essentially, to protect other people, you may inadvertently infect someone else even though you’re protected. That’s the reason.”
