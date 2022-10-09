Educator and activist Peggy Hall reveals documentation from over 50 years ago showing that the US government has admitted to manipulating hurricanes.

In her vido below Peggy says that the government have admitted to manipulating hurricanes and that the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Air Force, along with General Electric, worked together to impact hurricanes.

Need to Know reports: She provided a link for a paper published by General Electric titled History of Project Cirrus from 1947 to 1952, which was a study of how cloud particles and cloud modifications affect hurricanes.

Peggy said the purpose of government weather manipulation is to instill fear, uncertainty and to inflict hardship for the purpose of gaining control over an area using the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and federal funding.