Educator and activist Peggy Hall reveals documentation from over 50 years ago showing that the US government has admitted to manipulating hurricanes.
In her vido below Peggy says that the government have admitted to manipulating hurricanes and that the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Air Force, along with General Electric, worked together to impact hurricanes.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Need to Know reports: She provided a link for a paper published by General Electric titled History of Project Cirrus from 1947 to 1952, which was a study of how cloud particles and cloud modifications affect hurricanes.
Latest Videos
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
WEF Anoint Charles ‘The Great Reset King’
WEF To Force Public To Wear ‘Brain Implants’ So the Elite Can Read Their Minds
Peggy said the purpose of government weather manipulation is to instill fear, uncertainty and to inflict hardship for the purpose of gaining control over an area using the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and federal funding.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- The US Government Has Admitted To Manipulating Hurricanes - October 9, 2022
- Biden Claims That Hurricane Ian Is Proof Of Climate Change - October 9, 2022
- Parents Forbidden From Viewing Their Childrens Trans Sex Education Lessons - October 8, 2022