The TALIBAN Urges Russia & Ukraine To End The Crisis ‘Through Peaceful Means’

The Taliban has called on Russia and Ukraine to ‘resolve the crisis through peaceful means’

Yes, you heard that right, the same Taliban, who massacred innocent people last year as they took over Afganistan, say they are concerned ‘about real possibility of civilian casualties’

In a statement posted to the Taliban’s official Twitter account, which now goes by the name of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the militant group urged restraint by both parties.

The Mail Online reports: Under the seal of the Emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs – that closely resembles the seals used by US government departments – the Taliban called for dialogue to be held between Russia and Ukraine and to safeguard Afghans in Ukraine.

The Taliban, as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has yet to be recognised by any country as Afghanistan’s new government since its brutal takeover in August.

Its foreign ministry posted its ‘Statement concerning crisis in Ukraine’ on Friday morning, and was shared on Twitter by key Taliban figures.

‘The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about real possibility of civilian casualties,’ the statement said.

‘The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence.’

According to estimates, over 1,000 civilians were killed and over 2,000 injured when the Taliban launched their offensive to capture Afghanistan last year.