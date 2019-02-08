The Suppressed Medical Technology Of Royal Raymond Rife

Dr. Royal Raymond Rife, known as the father of holistic cancer research, was silenced by medical mafia

Born in 1888, Royal Raymond Rife was an American inventor known for his belief that he could observe and render inert a number of viruses which he thought were causal factors in several diseases, most notably cancer.

His Rife machine can destroy infectious organisms, viruses, bacteria and fungus and has been used to eliminate more than 50 different microorganisms including cancer, tuberculosis, strep and leprosy.

Holistic Cancer Research reports: Rife began research cancer in 1922, but it took ten years before he was able to isolate the VX Virus, which was a cancer microorganism . A year later, Rife invented the Universal Microscope, which a light source technology that could magnify an object 60,000x its size. Because of his invention, Rife was the first person to see a live virus.

Once Rife was able to determine the main oscillation rate for each organism, he would then try to destroy it with light frequency resonance. Each microbe has a natural frequency that it resonates with, so when Rife increased their natural oscillations, the organism became distorted and disintegrated from structural stresses. More importantly, no surrounding tissue was harmed from these oscillations.

Rife named the process Mortal Oscillatory Rate (M.O.R).

As part of his research in 1934, Rife’s machine “cured” 14 out of 16 terminally ill cancer patients within two months. The remaining two were cured within the following 6 weeks, resulting in a 100% cure rate.

On November 20, 1931, Rife, along with 34 of his most distinguished colleagues in medicine, attended a banquet entitled, “The End to All Diseases”.

By 1939, the same group of physicians essentially denied Rife’s existence. After finding a cure for cancer, how is it possible for Rife to be completely ignored by his colleagues and what were the motivating factors behind this?

Here’s the inside story.

On the eve of a press conference to announce the results of the 1934 study on Rife’s cancer therapy, Dr Milbank Johnson, former president of the Southern California AMA, was fatally poisoned and his papers “lost”. Also, after a failed attempt by Morris Fishbein to buy the rights to Rife’s healing instrument for the medical drug industry, Rife’s labs were destroyed by arson and sabotage. Dr. Nemes, who had duplicated some of the work of Rife, was killed in a mysterious fire which destroyed all his research papers. A similar fire also destroyed the Burnett Lab, which was validating Rife’s work. Royal Rife himself was killed in 1971 by an “accidental” lethal dose of Valium and alcohol at Grossmont Hospital.

According to Wiki, interest in Rife was revived in the 1980s by author Barry Lynes, who wrote a book about Rife entitled The Cancer Cure That Worked. The book claimed that Rife’s beam ray device could cure cancer, but that all mention of his discoveries was suppressed in the 1930s by a wide-ranging conspiracy headed by the American Medical Association. The American Cancer Society described Lynes’ claims as implausible, noting that the book was written “in a style typical of conspiratorial theorists” and defied any independent verification.

In 1994, the American Cancer Society reported that Rife machines were being sold in a “pyramid-like, multilevel marketing scheme”. A key component in the marketing of Rife devices has been the claim, initially put forward by Rife himself, that the devices were being suppressed by an establishment conspiracy against cancer “cures”.

As stated in the article, Dr. Coldwell: ALL Cancer Can Be Cured in Less Than 12 Weeks, cancer is a $60 billion a year industry, while cancer protection and the early intervention of cancer brings in an additional $162 billion each year.

Question: In an age where technology can be used to improve the quality of life for everyone, why has the Rife machine been ridiculed by the medical industry and suppressed for so long?

Answer: The last thing Big Pharma cured was polio. There is no money in repeat business when finding a cure to anything.

