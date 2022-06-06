The Special Olympics Forced To Drop Covid Jab Mandate After Florida Threatens $27.5M Fine

Fact checked
June 6, 2022 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Florida gov deSantis
The Special Olympics has been forced to reverse its Covid-19 vaccine requirement for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.

The move came after Florida threatened to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating state law.

The organization announced in a statement on its website that they lifted the “vaccine requirement as required by state of Florida officials on May 27, based upon the Florida Department of Health’s interpretation of Florida law.”

During a press conference on Friday Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hailed the the decision as a win for the thousands of athletes.

The Gateway Pundit reports: Delegates who were previously banned from participating due to the prior vaccine mandate now have the option to attend the games.

“SOI, Special Olympics North America, and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Local Organizing Committee are making best efforts to accommodate eligible individuals,” according to the statement. “We look forward to welcoming thousands of Special Olympics athletes, families, and fans to an extraordinary 2022 USA Games.”

More from ESPN:

The announcement was made after a letter from the Florida Department of Health said it would impose a $27.5 million fine on Special Olympics International for 5,500 violations of a Florida statute because of the vaccine mandate. The number of violations represented a $5,000 fine for each person ordered to certify their vaccination status.

A copy of the letter from the department of health was obtained by multiple outlets, including ABC News.

Florida law bars businesses from requiring documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination. Ron DeSantis, the state’s governor, has strongly opposed vaccine mandates and other coronavirus policies endorsed by the federal government, and he praised the Special Olympics’ change Friday.

The USA Games are set to begin Sunday and run through June 12. The event is being held at sites around Orlando, Florida, including at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

