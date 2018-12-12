The Simpsons Predicted California Wildfires In 2016

An old episode from The Simpsons has surfaced in which the California wildfires are shown to occur as a result of ‘Directed Energy Weapons’ (DEW).

The episode, titled “Monty Burns’ Fleeing Circus,” originally aired on September 25, 2016.

Beforeitsnews.com reports: The episode description reads:

When a fire levels Springfield, Mr. Burns agrees to the Simpsons’ pleas that he fund the town’s rebuilding, on the condition that he gets to put on a variety show.

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

Matthew Abraham Groening is an American cartoonist, writer, producer, animator, and voice actor. He is the creator of the comic strip Life in Hell and the television series The Simpsons, Futurama, and the upcoming Disenchantment.

What is up with the Simpsons? Is Matt Groening a prophet? Or some think a government agent.

What do you think?

