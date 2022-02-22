The Russian ‘Invasion of Ukraine’ Has Begun Says UK Health Secretary

We are waking up to a very dark day in Europe’ Britian’s health secretary has announced while warning that the UK will not hesitate to take action against Russia.

Sajid Javid claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already started to send tanks and troops to parts of eastern Ukraine and that Britain will sanction Russia as a result.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

inews reports: He warned an invasion of Ukraine “has begun” as he noted that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently chairing a Cobra meeting to agree significant sanctions against Moscow.

“We are waking up to a very dark day in Europe,” he told Sky News.

“The Russian’s – President Putin – have decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity we have always said that is completely unacceptable.

“We see that he has recognised these breakaway regions in Ukraine and from the reports we can already tell that he has sent in tanks and troops.

“So I think from that you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun.” Pictures by the news agency Reuters show various military vehicles, including armoured personnel carriers and trucks, on the road near Donetsk.

The Prime Minister is expected to unveil a series of sanctions against Russia later this morning. He will also decide what military support the UK will provide Ukraine, having already sent a number of defensive weapons to the European nation.

“We have been very clear right from the start of this crisis that we wouldn’t hesitate to take action,” Mr Javid said.