The Queen Suffered Mental Breakdown Over ‘Ruthlessly Cruel’ Harry & Meghan, Insiders Claim

Queen Elizabeth suffered a mental breakdown over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relentless cruelty towards the Royal Family, sources have claimed.

According to Palace expert Angela Levin, Harry and Meghan have been labelled “ruthlessly cruel” to the Queen who continues to “adore” her grandson despite his ongoing attacks during her period of grieving for Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex once again attacked his family recently, claiming he disliked living life in the public glare as a member of the Royal Family in a new podcast interview with actor Dax Shepard in the US.

Mirror.co.uk reports: Harry was criticised by royal fans after the intimate chat on the Armchair Expert where he compared his life to The Truman Show, the popular 1990s film starring Jim Carrey, or like “living in a zoo”.

Royal expert Angela Levin also felt Harry was selfish for his comments especially with the Royal Family coming to terms with the death of Prince Philip.

She told Good Morning Britain: “This lack of understanding of anyone else’s position, for Prince Charles, who as we saw when the funeral took place, he was absolutely devastated to lose his father.

“And the Queen, at 95, bravely went to open Parliament again but you could tell she wasn’t the same Queen.

“She’s desperately upset, she adores Harry. And Prince Charles has done his best. So, it is unspeakably, ruthlessly cruel.”

Harry and Meghan quit the UK for California and he has embraced the celebrity lifestyle with regular media appearances.

The pair are currently expecting their second child and Harry also used the interview with Shepard to say that he did not want to pass on the problems he had as a royal and in the media glare, to his kids.

He talked about the helplessness he felt in his role as a royal and that he knew it was not the life he wanted to lead in his early 20s.

Prince Harry quit the royal family for the US because of what it did to his mum Princess Diana, he has shared on a podcast.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his own struggles growing up in the spotlight and said in his early 20s he would “grin and bear it” – but knew he didn’t want the role for himself.

He said he would think: “I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again.

“I’ve seen behind the curtain.”

Harry also recalled how after seeking therapy for his mental health struggles, he felt a “bubble was burst” and his head was “out of the sand”.