The Queen Gives Rare Easter Speech: Take ‘New Hope’ From ‘Risen Christ’

Queen Elizabeth II delivered her fist-ever Easter message to 66 million Britons, offering a message of hope to citizens confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her Majesticy declared: “This year Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe.”

It comes just one week after her historic addresses to the nation in which she urged citizens to take pride in their response to the crisis.

The message was recorded in the drawing room of Windsor Castle on Friday, where she is in self-isolation.

The Queen recalled how "many Christians would normally light candles together" on Holy Saturday, the sombre day preceding Easter Sunday when Christ lay in his tomb — and, according to Christian teaching, descended into Hades and preached to the dead.

“But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this,” she added.

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.”

The Queen’s Easter message can be viewed or read in full below.

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020