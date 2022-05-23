The Pope Silent As Catholic Leaders Arrested & Jailed By CCP In China & Hong Kong

Pope Francis has said nothing following the arrests and imprisonment of Catholic leaders in China and Hong Kong.

Why is it that the Pope, as head of the Catholic church, is not leading the efforts to implement and support religious freedom in China and Hong Kong?

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Gateway Pundit reports: Last week the Cardinal in Hong Kong was arrested by the new head of the country who is a CCP plant. Pope Francis said nothing.

Also, over the past year, the bishop in China was taken by the CCP and kept in solitary confinement for months. No one knows where he is. According to Breitbart:

As Breitbart News reported, officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) arrested the bishop of Xinxiang on May 21, 2021, along with 10 priests and 10 seminarians, in an effort to apply further pressure to the illegal underground Catholic Church.

Police originally took the bishop and priests to a hotel where they were kept in solitary confinement and subjected to “political sessions” to indoctrinate them with the CCP’s understanding of religious freedom, according to a report by AsiaNews, the official press agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions.

The seminarians were released after three days and the priests followed several days later, yet Bishop Zhang is still in police custody, illegally held without charges or trial at an unknown location. Chinese law stipulates that no one can be detained in solitary confinement without charges for more than three months.

Two family members were allowed to see the bishop for a few minutes during Lunar New Year celebrations, but no one is aware of where he is being held and priests are not permitted to visit or call him.

AsiaNews reported that the Catholic community in Xinxiang still hopes for their bishop’s release, while also growing worried about his physical and mental health.

The Vatican has apparently made no appeal for Bishop Zhang’s liberation.

Again, the Pope says nothing. Now as sovereign nations hand over their healthcare freedoms to the WHO, the Pope again remains silent.