The Pope Calls For New Economic System” That Guarantees “Food, Health, Economic & Social Rights”

According to Pope Francis the world and its institutions require material changes to create a new economic system
The Pope said it needs to be an economic system that creates food, health, economic and social rights for everyone
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
It seems he is calling for what seems to be socialism around the world.
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
News Max reports: Pope Francis said the need to reform the United Nations was “more than obvious” after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war exposed its limits, in an extract of his new book published Sunday.
The Argentine pontiff said Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine highlighted the need to ensure the current multilateral structure — especially the UN Security Council — finds “more agile and effective ways of resolving conflicts”.
“In wartime, it is essential to affirm that we need more multilateralism and a better multilateralism,” but the UN is no longer fit for “new realities”, he added in an extract published by La Stampa daily.
The organisation was founded to prevent the horrors of two World Wars from happening again, but although the threat represented by those conflicts was still alive, “today’s world is no longer the same”, said Francis.
“The necessity of these reforms became more than obvious after the pandemic” when the current multilateral system “showed all its limits”, he added.
Francis denounced the unequal distribution of vaccines as a “glaring example” of the law of the strongest prevailing over solidarity.
The 85-year-old advocated “organic reforms” aimed at allowing international organisations to rediscover their essential purpose of “serving the human family” and said international institutions must be the result of the “widest possible consensus”.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- The Pope Calls For New Economic System” That Guarantees “Food, Health, Economic & Social Rights” - October 16, 2022
- PR Same Firm That Represents Pfizer & Moderna Hired By CDC During Pandemic - October 16, 2022
- NHS Is Spending £40 Million A Year On ‘Diversity Officers’ - October 16, 2022