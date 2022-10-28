The Pope Admits That Priests & Nuns Watch Pornography

Pope Francis has admitted that even priests and nuns give into temptation and watch online pornography warning that it “weakens the priestly heart”
The Pope made the comments during a convention with seminarians in Rome, in response to a question about how the new generation of clergy could use social media tools to spread a Christian message.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
He told the group to avoid temptation by deleting adult apps from their phones.
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Sky news reports: Francis, responding to a question in the Vatican, said: “It is a vice that has so many people, so many lay people, so many lay women and also priests and nuns. The devil enters from there.”
He said he wasn’t referring only to “criminal pornography like that of child abuse”, but also to “normal pornography”.
The Pope urged prospective priests to delete any such sites from their phone “so you won’t have the temptation in hand”.
Francis warned: “I tell you, it is something that weakens the soul. It weakens the soul. The devil enters from there: he weakens the priestly heart.”
In 2020 there was embarrassment for the Vatican when the Pope’s official Instagram account liked a revealing photo from Brazilian glamour model Natalia Garibotto.
She claimed to have gained 600,000 followers as a result and Vatican staff launched an investigation into how it happened.
In Monday’s comments, reported on the Vatican website, the Pope also addressed the digital world generally.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- The Pope Admits That Priests & Nuns Watch Pornography - October 28, 2022
- Parents Outraged Over Philadelphia Schools Plan To Hold Drag Event For 6 Yr Olds - October 27, 2022
- Fearing A GOP Midterm Victory, AOC Warns US Is At ‘Precipice of Fascism’ - October 27, 2022