The Pelosi’s Invested $1 Million in CrowdStrike – Same Tech Company That Launched #Russiagate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband invested a whopping $1million in CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm that originated the debunked ‘Russian hacking’ scandal.

According to newly-filed financial disclosures, Paul and Nancy Pelosi purchased CrowdStrike shares on September 3. Since then, the stock rose from £129.25 a share to $142.97.

Rt.com reports: Reached for comment, Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill insisted she was “not involved” in her husband’s investments and “not aware of the investment until the required filing was made.” Pelosi invests in publicly traded companies all the time and “fully complies with House Rules and the relevant statutory requirements,” Hammill added.

CrowdStrike seems like a lucrative investment prospect, according to Mate’s report. The company’s valuation went from $1 billion in 2017 to $6.7 billion in 2019, when they went public – and then almost doubled to $11.4 billion. Its revenue rose from $52.75 million in 2017 to $481.41 million in 2020, Mate reports.

The company was hired by the DNC to address the breach of its email system in 2016. It blamed “Russia” for the alleged hack, but never provided the actual servers to the FBI, offering instead images and redacted reports.

CrowdStrike President Shawn Henry testified to the House Intelligence Committee in December 2017 that the company never had “concrete evidence” the data was actually “exfiltrated” from the servers. Instead, he said, they “saw activity that we believed was consistent with activity we’d seen previously and had associated with the Russian Government.”

This testimony was kept classified until May this year, when it was released to the public under pressure from Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. In the intervening years, the claim that ‘Russia hacked the DNC’ became an article of faith in Washington, underlying the investigation into President Donald Trump’s “collusion” with the Kremlin led by Robert Mueller.

