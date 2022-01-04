The Pandemic Is Over, Health Chief Admits

The COVID-19 pandemic will be over in 2 months and our lives will be returning to normal, according to Denmark’s top health chief, Tyra Grove Krause.
Speaking to Danish TV 2, Krause said a new study from the organization found that the risk of hospitalisation from Omicron is half that seen with the Delta variant.
This, she said, has given Danish authorities reason to believe that the Covid-19 pandemic could be over in a matter of weeks.
Watch:
