The Next Plandemic? Gates, Fauci Caught Funding Experiments on Bird Flu

Fact checked
May 19, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Gates and Fauci caught funding bird flu experiments
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Is it a coincidence that as the world finally gets back to normal, we’re suddenly seeing warnings of another pandemic on the horizon – bird flu, aka avian influenza (H5N1).

In a March 30 CenterPoint interview, former Director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, stated the following:

“I believe the great pandemic still in the future, and that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic for man. It’s going to have significant mortality in the 10 to 50% range. It’s going to be trouble.”

Latest Videos

David Rothschild of the notorious Rothschild banking dynasty emerged from the shadows to savage Elon Musk on Twitter after the Telsa founder said he could not in good conscious vote Democrat any longer. If you had any doubt about the fact the Democrats are the party of the global elite then this story should put those doubts to rest. Admitting that he has voted Democrat in the past, Musk said that Democrats have become “the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican” before adding “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …” For some reason this sensible tweet by Musk sent David Rothschild into a frenzy. Rothschild, a banker and global market analyst, tweeted the following: “Rich white son of emerald mine owner who grew up in apartheid South Africa is the real victim in our society #ThoughtsAndPrayers.” The response from other Twitter users was swift and unforgiving, and ‘Rothschild’ quickly became a trending topic. “You are literally a Rothschild,” said one respondent. “A rothschild complaining about other peoples privileges. The joke tells itself,” remarked another.
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLk50ZGI4RVI0VW5n

Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore

3 hours ago

Former US President George W. Bush condemned the “invasion of Iraq” while blasting Russia’s attack on Ukraine, leading many people to suggest it was a Freudian Slip. Delivering an address at the George W. Bush Institute on Wednesday, Bush Jr. slammed Russian President Putin and his decision to send troops into Ukraine to “denazify” the country. “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq – I mean of Ukraine,” he said. This prompted laughs from the audience as he again murmured “Iraq” under his breath.
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVnM214OVdVMm9n

Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’

4 hours ago

After Hunter Biden's laptop emails were leaked over the weekend, internet sleuths discovered evidence of yet more pizza-related pedophile "code words" being used in emails which reference both Hillary Clinton and John Podesta. In 2016, we broke the story of how pedophile code words were used in email exchanges, leaked by Wikileaks, between Hillary Clinton and her campaign chair John Podesta. Now it seems Hunter Biden was also involved in the scandal. In an email dated 30th March, 2016, Hunter's business partner Eric Scherwin sent him an invite to a pizza party involving Tony Podesta, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and James Alefantis of Comet Ping Pong. The email had the subject line "Putala for Hillary". One definition of Putala is "effigy of sin." Other pizza-related emails from John Podesta and Hillary Clinton in 2016 incongruously refer to food items such as pasta, cheese pizza, ice cream – which investigators say is a code language used by child sex ring participants. For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, the elite are heavily into pedophilia and satanism. They all have the dirt on each other and will do anything to protect those within their ranks. If you want to see more examples of pedophile code words being used by Clinton and her associates, follow these links: https://newspunch.com/laptop-from-hell-pedophile-code-words-found-in-bidens-leaked-emails/ https://newspunch.com/wikileaks-pedophile-code-words-podesta/ #HunterBiden #LaptopfromHell #BidenEmails
Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnhwUDhfdzR4WF9v

Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails

May 18, 2022 11:22 am

The Buffalo mass shooter’s manifesto says his plan is the removal of gun rights in America. So will politicians work to aid and abet the terrorist’s goal? Payton Gendron published an online manifesto before embarking on his killing spree. The motivations behind Gendron’s actions are very different to what mainstream news is telling the public. According to journalist Jack Phillips, the manifesto suggests that the shooter chose Buffalo, NY because of its stringent gun laws as part of his masterplan to remove gun rights in the US: “Won’t your attack result in calls for the removal of gun rights in the United States?” Gendron wrote in the manifesto. “Yes, that is the plan all along ...soon will come the time.” He added. There are many aspects of the Buffalo shooting that don’t add up. Many people online are speculating the shooting smells like a CIA psy-op. In his video, the shooter name-drops many organizations the Feds want banned, used all of the weapons the Feds want banned, was double-tapping people he shot, and was doing tactical reloads behind cover like a trained operator. Gendron’s manifesto is also cheap copy of Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant’s manifesto. We know that the Feds recruit mentally ill and impressionable young men and train them to be domestic terrorists in order to progress their own agenda. And Gendron has a known history of mental illness.
Buffalo Killer’s Goal Was To ‘Remove Gun Rights’ in US
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkd5dGNVQXBKWmtB

Buffalo Killer’s Goal Was To ‘Remove Gun Rights’ in US

May 17, 2022 1:20 pm

Self-appointed world health expert Bill Gates appeared on CNN this week and decreed that adults over 50 must submit themselves to booster Covid jabs every six months “until we get better vaccines.“ Bill Gates’ appearance on Anderson Cooper’s show has left many sane people scratching their heads. Gates is a software developer, not a medical professional. And as a software developer he was unable to save Windows from viruses. So WHY is he being treated as a medical expert and allowed to dictate public health policy? Bill Gates breathlessly told Cooper the following: “For people over 50 or 60, they’ll probably have to be boosted every 6 months until we get even better vaccines.” Anderson Cooper then asked Gates a follow up question on Covid booster shots as if he was interviewing a medical expert. “I’ve been trying to figure this out for myself – I assume you know the answer to this so I’ll just ask you, when do you get boosted again?” Anderson asked. Why doesn’t Anderson Cooper ask his own doctor when he should get another booster shot?
Bill Gates Orders Adults Over 50 To Get ‘Ongoing’ Covid Boosters ‘Every 6 Months’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmVBdFZoRlVIR3J3

Bill Gates Orders Adults Over 50 To Get ‘Ongoing’ Covid Boosters ‘Every 6 Months’

May 17, 2022 11:11 am

Newly released Hunter Biden emails reveal the president’s son fathered ANOTHER child with a drug-addicted prostitute and then left her homeless and begging for help. Non-profit research group Marco Polo has posted over 100,000 of Hunter Biden’s emails online in a searchable database that is set to expose the Bidens as brazen criminals and bring down the crime family. Hunter Biden’s messages reveal he sent Indira Simo tens of thousands of dollars in payments after the birth of her baby, Nolan. Hunter also visited the escort after the birth of the baby and posed for photos holding the child. Hunter was also messaging with Indira’s sister, who refers to Hunter as her “porn star lover man.” An internet search reveals she later became homeless. The revelation that Hunter Biden has another child out of wedlock with a prositute should come as no surprise. Lunden Roberts, the former stripper who bore another one of Hunter's illegitimate children — and who he still claims he has no memory of meeting — was on his consulting firm’s payroll during her pregnancy. And Hunter Biden made sure Roberts was kicked off the company insurance plan months after she gave birth, in much the same way he abandoned Indira Simo. Describing the email tranche as the “Rosetta Stone” of American “white and blue collar crime,” Marco Polo are promising to expose corruption and blackmail and “drive an American renaissance.” You can explore the entire database by clicking here: https://newspunch.com/hunter-biden-emails-reveal-he-fathered-child-with-another-prostitute-left-her-desperate-and-addicted-to-narcotics-media-blackout/
Hunter Biden Emails Reveal He Fathered Child With ANOTHER Prostitute, Left Her Addicted to Narcotics
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmZyX2lIbjBKa1pj

Hunter Biden Emails Reveal He Fathered Child With ANOTHER Prostitute, Left Her Addicted to Narcotics

May 16, 2022 7:56 pm

LEAKED audio tapes have emerged in which Senator Lindsey Graham praises Joe Biden as “the best person” to lead America while slamming Donald Trump for naughty language. While Graham was busy kissing President Trump's ass in the Senate, in reality he was praising far-left Democrats and suggesting that the country will come out “stronger” under the “unifying” presidency of Biden. Graham made the remarks on January 6, 2021. He said the following: “We’ll actually come out of this thing stronger. Moments like this reset. People will calm down. People will say, ‘I don’t want to be associated with that.’ This is a group within a group,” “What this does, it’ll be a rallying effect for a while, where the country says, ‘We’re better than this.'” Graham is then asked if Biden would be able to make that happen, to which the he replies: “Totally. He’ll maybe be the best person to have. I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?” Senator Graham is officially totally cringe and a complete fraud!
Lindsey Graham Caught on Tape Saying Joe Biden Is ‘Best President’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlh2Ynkxcm91MGhn

Lindsey Graham Caught on Tape Saying Joe Biden Is ‘Best President’

May 13, 2022 7:31 pm

The Canadian government has devised a devilish new solution to solve inflation, homelessness, skyrocketing crime, and food shortages - euthanasia for the poor. The Trudeau regime say they are now offering to pay to euthanise people who are "too poor to continue living with dignity." What this means is anyone who feels like their quality of life is bad as a result of radical liberal policies can now ask the state to foot the bill for their suicide. In 2021, the Canadian parliament enacted Bill C-7, which removed virtually every restriction for Canadians to commit suicide. Now, thanks to the new law, anyone is eligible for government assisted suicide if they wish.
Trudeau’s Canada Will Pay Poor People To Be Euthanized
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjh1ajdXX2JQbGdR

Trudeau’s Canada Will Pay Poor People To Be Euthanized

May 12, 2022 6:34 pm

A video taken at a pro-abortion protest outside Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ home on Saturday appears to show a demonic entity in the crowd. In this video, a demonic entity can be clearly seen appearing at the 15-second mark. The People’s Voice searched other videos from the event. What we can confirm is two girls were seen walking together and chanting during the protest. We’re not saying that the girls are demons. But something non-human certainly took over one of them. What do you think it was?
Video Footage Shows Demon at Pro-Abortion Protest
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmxJbWd5TlkwQkFr

Video Footage Shows Demon at Pro-Abortion Protest

May 11, 2022 12:54 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Childrenshealthdefense.org reports: Anyone who knows a little about bird flu is likely to wonder where Redfield and other “experts” are getting their predictions from, as natural bird flu is notoriously harmless to humans.

In early April, news of a highly pathogenic bird flu ripping through chicken and turkey flocks in the U.S., triggering the slaughter of millions of these animals, was reported.

Historically, however, the bird flu has never posed a threat to mankind — that is until scientists started tinkering with it, creating a hybrid with human pandemic potential.

Natural bird flu has never posed a human threat

As reported by Alexis Baden-Mayer, political director for the Organic Consumers Association:

“H5N1 kills more than half of the people who get it, but H5N1 has circled the globe for decades and there have only ever been 860 human infections worldwide. …

H5N1 isn’t transmitted person-to-person … There are no food safety risks associated with H5N1. If farm workers and meat packers don’t get bird flu in filthy factory farms or slaughterhouses, it’s no surprise the rest of us don’t get bird flu from eating raw eggs or handling raw chicken.”

Despite that, the U.S. and other countries have already started stockpiling H5N1 vaccine, and the H5N1 vaccine Audenz is being marketed “for 2022.”

The approval for this vaccine was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January 2020, followed by supplemental approval in 2021. As if on cue, the first-ever H5N1-positive case was identified in the U.S. at the end of April.

Bird flu has already been weaponized

By the looks of it, the only way human bird flu would appear would be if it was created, and wouldn’t you know it, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has funded gain of function research with the intention to make H5N1 transmissible to humans, as has global vaccine profiteer Bill Gates, Baden-Mayer notes.

Some of that research has been undertaken in Pentagon-funded biolabs in Ukraine. For more details on this, be sure to read Baden-Mayer’s extensive article.

Not surprisingly, Gates has warned that another pandemic will emerge — something other than coronavirus — and that this yet-to-come pandemic “will get attention this time.”

In the featured video, Christian Westbrook, aka the Ice Age Farmer, details Gates’ funding of Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka in Wisconsin, to identify mutations in various bird flu viruses that might have pandemic potential. Fauci has also funded Kawaoka’s work since 1990.

In one experiment, Kawaoka mixed bird flu virus with the Spanish flu virus, resulting in a highly lethal respiratory virus with human transmission capability.

Kawaoka has also played around with mixtures of H5N1 and the 2009 H1N1 (swine flu) virus, creating an airborne hybrid capable of completely evading the human immune system, effectively rendering humans defenseless against it.

On a side note, this extremely risky research was done at a biosafety level 2 lab!

Around the same time, another team of Dutch researchers, led by virologist Ron Fouchier, also created an airborne version of the bird flu, using a combination of genetic engineering and serial infection of ferrets. Fouchier’s work was also funded by Fauci.

So, the bird flu has been manipulated and tinkered with in a variety of different ways, making it both airborne (which it was not initially) and capable of cross-species infection.

A decade ago, the work of Kawaoka and others sparked widespread concern about gain of function research, as it was readily recognized that it could accidentally CAUSE a human pandemic.

As a result, the U.S. government in 2014 issued a temporary ban on gain of function research on certain viruses, which remained in place until December 2017.

We’ve recently discovered that this ban was circumvented by Fauci, who continued to fund gain of function research on coronaviruses in China during those years. And, today, it looks as though weaponized bird flu might eventually be intentionally released to achieve the geopolitical aims of the technocratic elite, to which Gates belongs.

A ploy to force-eliminate meat consumption?

Westbrook (the Ice Age Farmer), suspects weaponized bird flu may be released to usher in The Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution, which includes the elimination of traditional farming and meat consumption in favor of patented lab-created “foods.”

Indeed, millions of poultry are currently being culled in the name of food safety, and deer — a popular food among hunters — are being targeted for COVID vaccination to prevent cross-species transfer of a mutated virus.

Not surprisingly, the test being used to identify these outbreaks is the fraudulent PCR test that allowed for the fabrication of COVID “cases.”

In early April, North Carolina chick sellers were told they will not even be permitted to restock. They’re allowed to sell the chicks they already have on hand, but that’s it. How long that restriction is supposed to remain in place is unclear, but the way things are going, it may well be permanent.

Jacob Thompson of Wine Press News also believes bird flu is being used as a convenient excuse to rid the market of natural beef and poultry:

“… did you catch that little subtle influence and propaganda of COVID in animals transmitting to us? It is becoming clearer that that is where the narrative is heading … The wicked handlers need to get the masses off of meats, and so, the ‘solution’ will be to artificially kill them off, vaccinate them to death, and mandate it be taken off the shelves.”

Controlled demolition of the protein supply

As noted by Westbrook, we now have mainstream media warning we may one day soon face “an apocalyptic bird flu” capable of wiping out half the world’s population.

Meanwhile, Gates and others have funded the creation of just such a pathogen for the last 15 years, and the U.S. Department of Defense has funded research to figure out how to attach viruses to migratory birds.

Yet we’re being indoctrinated to believe that lethal human bird flu, if it does emerge, did so through natural evolution. Don’t be fooled.

To quote Westbrook, what we’re looking at is “a controlled demolition of the protein supply.” There’s nothing accidental or natural about it.

Fertilizer shortages are also having a devastating impact on our food supply by limiting the amount of corn and soy that can be planted this year, and these shortages in turn mean farmers cannot feed their livestock, including chickens, so egg shortages are now looming on the horizon as well.

If you still struggle to put the puzzle pieces of manufactured food scarcity, famine and The Great Reset together, just consider how easy it will be for the global cabal to control populations when they’re starving to death.

In a global famine, they can then present themselves as the “saviors” and hand out digital IDs that will allow you to collect a ration of processed food.

Of course, that digital ID will also function as a vaccine passport, so to get your food you’ll have to take whatever vaccine they tell you to, and it will be connected to a centrally controlled programmable currency that can be confiscated if you fail to comply.

The end game is simply to create such widespread calamity that the people of the world willingly surrender all rights and freedoms.

Past bird flu hoaxes

In 2005, President George Bush and U.S. officials warned bird flu would kill 2 million Americans and 150 million globally.

It was a ridiculous threat that never materialized, but it did further the bioweapons industrial complex. Gain of function research was funded to the tune of billions of dollars and justified as “necessary” for the development of vaccines.

However, it was really a dual-use program to create bioweapons that could then enrich Big Pharma.

In 2006, I became so convinced by the evidence AGAINST the possibility of a bird flu pandemic that I wrote the book “The Great Bird Flu Hoax,” detailing the massive fraud involved. The book went on to become a New York Times bestseller. In it, I explained how:

  • Multinational drug companies and food corporations pour billions into manipulating your perception of health and the daily news, just to increase their profits, and the health threats (and ethics breaches) they are really responsible for.
  • Scientists are bought by drug companies and other big business to report whatever “research findings” they have been paid to report.
  • Government is more than just complicit — it actively works with the drug companies and other stalwarts of the conventional health care paradigm, and is directly responsible for raising false alarms in order to draw your attention away from the real public health and safety issues they perpetuate.

In the years since, threats of a bird flu (or swine flu) pandemic have emerged several times, yet the outcome is always the same: Nothing. In 2009, pandemic experts used fear to hype the swine flu, causing millions to roll up their sleeves for the fast-tracked 2009 H1N1 vaccine.

It was exceptionally reactive, harming far more people than the virus itself. (Still, the injuries from the H1N1 vaccine are a drop in the bucket compared to the injuries caused by the experimental mRNA COVID shots.)

In 2013, mutated bird flu was back again, with the World Health Organization calling it “one of the most lethal” strains.

But while it reportedly killed 22 in China, researchers could find no evidence of sustained transmission between people, which is a prerequisite for a pandemic flu virus. In the end, the pandemic narrative went nowhere.

On May 6 I was contacted by Associated Press reporter David Klepper, who asked whether I still feel the avian flu was a hoax, (based on my NYT bestselling book “The Great Bird Flu Hoax”) and whether I’ve changed my mind about the possibility of a human bird flu pandemic, in light of our recent experience with COVID-19 and the current outbreaks in poultry. The short answer is no, I have not.

Bird flu is heavily present in the U.S., and millions of birds are currently being culled, but the natural virus is not very transmissible or lethal to humans.

If we do end up with a lethal human bird flu, there’s every reason to suspect it was manmade. There’s also every reason to suspect a bird flu vaccine will be either ineffective, hazardous or both.

As I told Klepper in my emailed response:

“The truth is dangerous in an empire of lies … The NIH and FDA are both responsible for the development and leak of this virus [SARS-CoV-2], as well as failing to provide basic and inexpensive information that would have saved people’s lives.

“A two-dose injection of genetic code was promised to be 95% effective at stopping transmission of the virus, yet today four doses completely fail at preventing anyone from getting or spreading COVID-19 … Americans clearly understand that the federal government and major media have lied to them repeatedly, and are completely corrupted by the pharmaceutical companies.

“The federal government has completely failed the American people and has continued to lie about gain of function research. Hundreds of bioweapons laboratories are operating around the world, and US researchers are collaborating with them utilizing NIH taxpayer funds.

“They are jeopardizing millions of lives while enriching themselves and the pharmaceutical companies. Vaccine passports will be leveraged to roll out a long-planned digital identification system combined with digital currencies; it will allow for complete control of transactions based on compliance and behavior.

“If the bird flu becomes highly transmissible and lethal to humans, it will be an engineered virus from U.S. or Chinese government-funded biolabs.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)