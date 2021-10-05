‘The Nation Is Suffering From Trump PTSD’ Says Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg believes that much of the nation is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following Donald Trump’s presidency.

Goldberg told her co-host’s Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she also thinks that many of those who have PTSD are the “people who voted for him.”

Breitbart reports: While discussing former Trump administration Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, former White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah said, “It seemed like she was largely MIA on the job. I will say this. I think the book — it’s just disingenuous. She wasn’t just a Trump staffer for all four years. She was an originalist. She campaigned for him. I didn’t vote for him in 2016.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Well, I’m happy you didn’t vote for him.”

Farah said, “She was there the whole time and now wants to kind of sing a new tune.”

Goldberg said, “I’m sorry, I find that this happens a lot and particularly with him because everybody’s like, ‘So, I might have seen something, and maybe I should have said something, but I’m out.’ I think it’s hard for people to understand the PTSD everyone seems to have, including us. We, as a nation, have PTSD, even the people who voted for him. I don’t think anybody really wanted to go through this idea of questioning our electoral system. I don’t think anybody ever thought, though we talked about it, what could happen if we’re not careful. So you maybe you voted for him, but did you vote for that? if that’s not something on your mind, you have got PTSD.”