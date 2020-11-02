THE MASK SLIPS: Kamala Harris Endorses Marxism Two Days Before Election

Kamala Harris’ mask has finally slipped.
Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris endorsed Marxism with just two days to go until Election Day.
Trump was right when he said “Kamala Harris makes crazy Bernie look like a moderate.”
On Sunday, Biden’s VP pick embraced Marxism, saying: “Equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place.”.
“Equality and equity are not the same thing,” Harris said.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kamala Harris said that equality is not enough because “not everybody’s starting out from the same place.”
“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” she said.
This is literal Communism.
WATCH:
Even liberals were shocked by Kamala Harris’s in-your-face endorsement of Marxism.
Other shocked Twitter users responded to Kamala Harris.
