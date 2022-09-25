‘The Jab Is a Bioweapon’: Diana West Warns About the ‘Evil’ Nature of COVID Jab Program

Author and journalist Diana West has warned that the COVID jab program has been designed to control and kill vast swathes of the population.

“I think it’s hard to overstate the evil of this vaccine program,” Diana West said in an interview for RAIR Foundation USA. “We are governed by people of dark criminality.”

Rairfoundation.com reports: West, a widely syndicated columnist, former CNN contributor, best-selling author, and Yale graduate, believes that the covid-19 vaccine campaign was just one cog in a giant wheel, accelerating us towards a total loss of our freedoms as we have known them to date. “I don’t think there’s been a time in history when there have been so many dark forces pressing in on our existence, even at a microscopic level. It has been a huge education for me. I’ve been forced to learn so much about biology. Now I’m trying to proselytize the fact that the vaccine is going to kill you. It’s one thing to have an enemy try to kill you; it’s another to have people standing next to you who won’t even notice it or raise the issue and ask if there’s a problem.”

While data has shown a huge leap in excess deaths across Europe in 2022, West refers to Edward Dowd, a BlackRock whistleblower who published an analysis on deaths in the U.S. for the latter part of 2021. Dowd discovered that in the millennial cohort, those aged 25 to 45, there were 68,000 more deaths than expected. For the boomers, those over 65, that figure was 300,000. “This was a Vietnam War event for the millennial generation over those ten months,” says West. “And for the boomers, this was a WW11-sized event.”

West acknowledges that these deaths may not all be due to vaccination – it could be suicide, drug overdose, or bad medical care – but what we are seeing is death on a major scale, like a major war. “And people just won’t acknowledge it,” she says. “The thing that makes me despair is how hard it is to get our fellow men to question it. For the most part, in terms of political discourse and major media coverage in the public square, there’s silence. But I know a lot of people who have learned the hard way, meaning they were harmed by the shot.”

For those who question not only the experimental vaccines but the whole covid-19 story, West sees several lines of explanation. Some still see it as the story of a pandemic that originated in a lab in Wuhan, “but that’s not as important as what our governors were doing, our local authorities and public health, as far as destroying our lives. Wuhan wasn’t doing that; we were doing that from the inside,” notes West. Then there are those who don’t focus on covid but who nonetheless understand it as something extremely dangerous. “The bioweapon IS the shot. And the fact that it is still being promoted for our children is overwhelmingly dark.”

West also suggests that the whole covid play has been a ploy to destroy the nation-state. “It’s a way to eliminate independent thinkers, those who don’t want to take the shot, and they are therefore excluded from the military and law enforcement. It will ensure you have a compliant and vaxxed force.”

Scientists with La Quinta Columna, a Spanish research group, have been focusing on the presence of graphene in the vaccine concoctions. “They see the vaccination as a means to create circuitry in the body, as a way to hook up the body to the internet to be activated by 5G systems,” explains West. “There are all kinds of things in the vaccine toolbox to kill or control you.”

For a moment in our recent history, there was hope. According to West, when President Trump came into office, he intended to set up a vaccine safety commission headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the tireless vaccine skeptic. “His desire was to open up the American records at the N.I.H. on vaccine performance. But this freaked out the administration, the pharma people; Bill Gates got involved to put a kibosh on any such vaccine safety commission,” she says. “It would have been the lynchpin in defeating what I believe was a pandemic.”

This anecdote shows Trump’s willingness to go against the grain and the pharma establishment and do something for the public interest. But the initiative got stifled. “I believe that one of the greatest disappointments for Trump supporters is his cheerleading for this covid vaccine program. It makes you wonder what kind of hold they have over him.”

Trump’s capitulation, alongside that of leaders of nearly every country in the western world who all fell in line with the covid vaccine tyranny, is revealing. As is the death of the President of Haiti, very shortly after he declared there would be no covid vaccine program in his country, alongside so many other African leaders. Biden’s response to President Jovenel Moïse’s death was proclaiming that a boatload of vaccinations was on its way.

“There is just so much manipulation and fraud,” asserts West. “The lies we’ve been told would fill all the libraries in the world. If something makes it to the mainstream, it cannot actually be true, but they want you to believe it for a certain reason. It’s the same thing with this covid injection program. So much of this betrayal is at the hands of our government. I have bought many, many lies along the way – whether it’s about the CIA, the FBI, whether it’s 9/11, or the manipulation of our patriotism. So much of this depended on manipulating us through the media, through our fears and our best hopes for peace and plenty. The callousness and cruelty of people who achieve power is continually shocking to me.”