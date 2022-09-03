The Great Reset: Megacompanies Are Quietly, Deceitfully Adding Bugs to Our Foods

Tens of millions of Americans are beginning to finally wake up to the fact that the mainstream media is attempting to normalize bug eating as part of the WEF’s ‘Great Reset‘ agenda.

Convincing the masses to eat worms, crickets and other bugs, has gone from an obscure “conspiracy theory” to an official project in recent months. But for those who have been paying attention, this push has not happened overnight. Over time, numerous mainstream media outlets have devoted their resources to brainwashing the masses into accepting and believing that eating insects is good for their health and the planet.

Allnewspipeline.com reports: The New York Post, for example, recently shared a puff piece for worm “burgers,” arguing that their consumption could lead to a solution for world hunger.

The article cites South Korean scientists who have “cooked mealworms, or beetle larvae, along with sugar to create ‘meat.’” Then aimed to normalize this procedure by assuring readers that the protein alternative “tastes authentic.”

Dr. Hee Cho, who is the project leader from Wonkwang University, said the following about this new glorified progressive trend: “Recently, eating insects has become of interest because of the increasing cost of animal protein, as well as the associated environmental issues.”

“Insects are a nutritious and healthy food source with high amounts of fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, fiber and high-quality protein — which is like that of meat,” Cho added.

Critics have speculated that this normalization of bugs as food is a tactic for combating the rise in cost of goods and our emerging energy crisis. All under the guise of health and environmental reasons.

Moreover, the same critics argue that those pushing this “new normal” will start with something like Grasshoppers (since “Chapulines” are typical in parts of Asia, South America, and Mexico). Then they will move towards normalizing the far more “out there” alternatives like cockroach milk.

Celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman, and Kim Kardashian have joined in on the bug train too. Convincing their heavily liberal audiences of the benefits of these protein alternatives. While selling the idea that the change is not monumental.tic for combating the rise in cost of goods and our emerging energy crisis. All under the guise of health and environmental reasons.

Americans who do not want to eat insects have become increasingly skeptical of the whole initiative. Especially after learning that snack foods are now being made with insects (often without consumer knowledge) as a primary ingredient.

For example, a Canadian food brand called ActuallyFoods lists Organic Cricket Flour as one of its ingredients. And Canada also recently announced that it has completed its construction of the world’s largest cricket production facility.

Big companies like PBS America have hosted various events about the health benefits crickets provide. Along with how eating bugs instead of meat can help “our warming planet.”

As Edward Snowden infamously warned on Twitter: “You’re gonna eat the crickets.”

So, while mainstream outlets and celebrities continue to push for the normalization of insect eating, they simultaneously smear their critics as conspiracy theorists who are missing the point and overshadowing the benefits of the trendy alternatives.

This is all while the same people who tout the claim “you will own nothing and be happy” want us to consume insects for so-called environmental reasons.

Pay attention to how insects are injected into a normal American diet in the coming months, as more stories like the worm “burgers” and cricket flour come to light.

The mainstream media wants to make this transition feel gradual. But luckily more and more consumers are beginning to open their eyes to the ulterior motives at the core of this movement.