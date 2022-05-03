The Gown Of ‘Regal’ Maskless Hillary Attended To By Black Masked ‘Servant’

A maskless Hillary Clinton arrived at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday evening, in a blood-colored custom gown.

As she walked the red carpet, her gown was attended to by a masked black staffer in an image that gave off ‘slave owner vibes’.

While many blasted the display, Vareity described Clinton, with her gown which had women’s names sown into it, as ‘Regal’:

Hillary Clinton wears a Bordeaux-colored gown designed by Joseph Altuzarra with the names of historic women sewn into the hem and neckline.



They include Abigail Adams, Shirley Chisolm and Madeleine Albright. https://t.co/nW5rDeFhce pic.twitter.com/tVjjQ4luGa — The Associated Press (@AP) May 2, 2022

Summit News reports: The dress wasn’t what caught the eye of most though, rather it was the hired ‘help’ masked and making sure to attend to Clinton’s length train:

Major slave owner vibes. Man of color forced to wear a mask, serving the white woman who is happily maskless. This gotta stop #blm #MetGala #MetGala2022 Hillary Clinton ain’t it pic.twitter.com/Lwrg7nmaAf — Beetlejuice’s Lawyer (@Pimpdaddyboi) May 3, 2022

#MetGala for everybody wondering what the names were on Hillary Clinton's gown you should ask the masked man kneeling to fix her dress pic.twitter.com/9gVsPywVxq — Sherry Fitzgerald (@jihadthis) May 3, 2022

The elite and their serfs.https://t.co/WOmHiYtfZv — Unedited (@UneditedView) May 3, 2022

But she commissioned the gown from a prisoner. Huh? That just adds to the slavey vibe.

fun fact! Hillary Clinton commissioned this gown from a prisoner in Southtown Arkansas County Jail. This is one of many examples of her support of jobs programs for incarcerated people.

Google "Hillary Clinton Prison Labor" for more cool facts! https://t.co/ENwOwFB2on — cyynapse (@cyynapse) May 3, 2022

Hillary Clinton, the Queen of Warmongers, wears a Joseph Altuzarra gown hand dyed blood red to represent all the blood she has on her hands. https://t.co/gx8JdLPbaj — 🦇Ghoulsli 🕸️ McGee🦇 (@Ghoulsli) May 3, 2022

Wait, isn’t this a ‘racist’ sign?

🗣😂 “ White Supremacy in eggplant 🍆 gown!

Hillary Clinton also made the “OK” hand signal that U.S. media outlets once claimed was a sign of “white supremacy.” https://t.co/tBR9i2Zn1B pic.twitter.com/Was975oQKC — Diann Gatlim (@DGatlim) May 3, 2022