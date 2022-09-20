The Global Elite Are Preparing To Launch “Climate Change Lockdowns”

The global elite are preparing to implement “climate change lockdowns” which will be like Covid-19 lockdowns on steroids.

According to journalist Jack Posobiec, while it seems the elite are preparing for Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0, they are also preparing to engage in their longer-term goal of “Climate Change Lockdowns.”

Thelibertydaily.com reports: As Posobiec and many of us have been saying for months, the dress rehearsal of Covid-19 was to set us up for the all-encompassing manufactured agenda surrounding climate change. This has been the goal of globalists at the World Economic Forum, Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and similar groups for decades. They’ve worked tirelessly to recruit and indoctrinate the masses to not only comply but to participate in efforts to make climate change the universal factor in every decision made by governments, corporations, and citizens.

Watch Posobiec describe what he’s seeing:

.@JackPosobiec on Davos launching new push for permanent "climate change" lockdowns: "The lockdowns aren't for them, the lockdowns are for YOU." pic.twitter.com/gns3y8mKh9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 20, 2022

Climate change hysteria is an existential threat. The globalist elites are using it as the ultimate control factor, the skeleton key that can unlock every door necessary to exact totalitarianism over the masses. And many will comply willingly, even gleefully.