The Fix Is In: Gov. Gavin Newsom Makes Vote-by-Mail Permanent in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed legislation making univeresial vote-by-mail permanent, ensuring the Democrats never lose an election in the state ever again.

Assembly Bill 37 means that every single “registered voter” in California will be mailed a mail-in-ballot.

“As states across our country continue to enact undemocratic voter suppression laws, California is increasing voter access, expanding voting options and bolstering elections integrity and transparency,” boasted Newsom.

“Today we are making those measures permanent after record-breaking participation in the 2020 presidential election,” Newsom added.

Fellow Democrat Marc Berman, who authored the bill, heaped praise onto Newsom for signing his bill.

“When voters get a ballot in the mail, they vote,” Berman said.

“We saw this in the 2020 General Election when, in the middle of a global health pandemic, we had the highest voter turnout in California since Harry Truman was president.”

“As other states actively look for ways to make it harder for people to vote, California is expanding access to an already safe and secure ballot,” he went on.

Breitbart.com reports: Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber also celebrated Newsom’s decision to sign the measure, touting the different ways California voters can now return their ballot — via mail, a drop box, voting center, or polling station.