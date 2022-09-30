The EU Splashes Taxpayers Money On Drag Queen Courses

The European Union has spent nearly €1 million funding drag queen courses and other diversity projects aimed at “blurring” traditional gender roles

The bloc’s taxpayers’ have stumped up €892,050 to help finance the schemes, which vow to tackle issues like “toxic masculinity” and establish LGBT-friendly schools across parts of Europe, according to The Telegraph.

MSN reports: The battle over woke ideology has become a key political divide between the EU’s founding members and the nationalist governments in central and eastern Europe.

The cultural split has left Hungary and Poland at loggerheads with the European Commission and Western member states, prompting fears in Budapest and Warsaw their EU funding could be cut in the row over conservative policies on LGBT rights and abortion.

The revelation over the spending prompted accusations that Brussels is “hell-bent on pursuing a woke agenda”.

‘Drag it Up’

One workshop, called “Drag it Up”, said it would help young men learn about “make-up, wigs, walking in high heels and other methods of blurring and exaggerating traditional binary gender roles”.

Berlin-based drag act Queen of Virginity, who has more than 7,000 social media followers, secured €21,700 from the EU to host the sessions.

Videos posted on his Instagram account showed participants learning dance moves, taking acting classes and teaching them to become “divas”.

In another year-long youth exchange scheme, organisers put on drag shows with volunteers to help raise awareness of same-sex marriage, adoption and sexually transmitted diseases.

“Participants will become more aware of the LGBT+ issues, will become more tolerant towards LGBT+ people, will be more aware of their own role in LGBT+ tolerance, will be more sure and secure in their own gender or sexuality, will have less anxiety and will feel more confident and healthier,” organiser TransYouth said.

Queer History Matters invited 20 “young queer people” to Berlin to take part in a drag show to help them “learn and experience discussions, theatre, body exercises, empathy exercises”.

Nicolaus Fest, a German MEP, said: “By fluttering away taxpayers’ cash on lipstick lessons and lacy lingerie for men, the EU is displaying that it’s hell-bent on pursuing a woke agenda whatever the cost.