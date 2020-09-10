‘The Entire GOP Should Be Tried for Treason’ Says Alyssa Milano

Actress Alyssa Milano believes the “entire GOP should be tried for treason”

Milano made her remarks in a tweet after President Trump said that he had downplayed the dangers of coronavirus to discourage the public from panicking.

The entire @GOP should be tried for treason. #TrumpKnewVoteBlue — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 10, 2020

What she and others chose to forget, is the fact that Dr. Fauci defended Presdient Trump from accusations that he lied about the gravity of the pandemic.

What was also not mentioned were the Democratic leaders who downplayed the virus, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who encouraged people to visit San Francisco’s Chinatown in February. “Everything is fine here,” Pelosi said.

Breitbart reports: Trump made the admission in an interview with journalist Bob Woodward in March. However, former vice president Joe Biden likewise told the public not to panic in February, and several public health officials — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Biden says he would retain to deal with the coronavirus — repeatedly told America there was little to worry about.

Fauci commented Wednesday that Trump had never distorted information about the virus. “I don’t recall anything that was any gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about,” he told Fox News. Fauci also praised Trump’s performance in March, telling conservative Mark Levin on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin: “I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.”

In 2009, Trump’s rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, sparked a panic by urging the public not to travel on airplanes or subways due to the threat of the H1N1 swine flu. The Obama White House had to walk back Biden’s inflammatory comment.

Milano announced last month that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Treason is a crime punishable by the death penalty, according to federal law, though that is rarely imposed. President Trump has used the word to describe efforts by the outgoing Obama-Biden administration to spy on his presidential campaign.