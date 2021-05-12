‘THE END FOR CNN’: Management Brace for ‘Profound’ Consequences as Ratings Plunge

“The drop CNN is experiencing is profound. On Friday, not one program broke 900K total viewers. Prime averaged less than 800K overall. For comparison, the network averaged 2.74 million viewers in January, so we’re talking about more than two-thirds of the audience – gone,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on Friday.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
One of the hardest hit shows was Brian Stelter’s ‘Reliable Sources’, who actually had higher audience numbers when Stelter was on vacation. Eek!
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch