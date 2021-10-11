The Dominos Begin to Fall: Airline Employees Rise Up and Reject ‘New World Order’ Vax Mandates

SouthWest Airlines were forced to cancel thousands of flights over the weekend amid a huge uprising among staff who protested against the vaccine mandate.
In a statement on Saturday, SouthWest attempted to divert attention away from the massive staff walkout and blame the flight cancellations on “disruptive weather.”
However, the situation worsened on Sunday, with the SouthWest account on Twitter being flooded by complaints from passengers claiming that flights had been canceled out of the blue and that the airline’s employees were not present at the airports.
“Flight canceled out of nowhere and now NO ONE is seen at the front desks to assist customers,” actor Kevin Michael Martin tweeted.
Rt.com reports: Another passenger, who was apparently stranded at a Dallas, Texas airport, posted a photo of a long line of people, tweeting: “Ticket agent counter before security is a mess,” to which SouthWest responded by insisting the chaos was merely a result of an “ATC issue and disruptive weather.” “Thanks for hanging in there with us today,” SouthWest said.
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), which represents some 10,000 pilots, also poured cold water on speculation of an ongoing strike, saying on Sunday that the group was “focused on the safety of our crews, passengers, and overcoming operational challenges, not unofficial job actions.”
However, media citing “airline sources” have reported that air traffic controllers were staging a mass “sickout” or walkout at the federal air traffic control center in Hilliard, Florida over mandatory vaccinations. The reported protest caused a “ripple effect” paralyzing SouthWest operations, Leland Vittert, national correspondent for NewsNation, reported on Twitter.
Responding to the rumors of a mass walkout on Sunday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) dismissed the report, insisting that “no FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday.”
“Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday afternoon due to widespread severe weather, military training and limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center,” the agency said.
Jacksonville Aviation Authority Chief Operating Officer Tony Cugno reportedly sent an email to the JAA board of directors, pinning the blame for the havoc on some employees taking their “normal approved leaves” and controllers having to stay at home for 48 hours after receiving their Covid-19 vaccine shot.
The email was reported by Action News Jax anchor Ben Becker.
SouthWest Airlines became one of the last major US air carriers to introduce a vaccine mandate for its employees last Monday after the company was reportedly pressured by White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients to comply with President Joe Biden’s vaccination order. Some 56,000 SouthWest employees have until December 8 to get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs.
Biden’s order states that companies with over 100 employees must either require the workers to get the Covid-19 jab or to test weekly for the virus.
