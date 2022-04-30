The Democratic Party Has Been ‘Hijacked by Extremists’ Says Elon Musk

Part of the reason that free speech is in peril is because the Democratic Party “has been hijacked by extremists” according to the new Twitter owner.
Elon Musk previously described the woke cult as “one of the biggest threats to modern civilization.”
Summit News reports: On Thursday, Musk tweeted a diagram showing how the Overton Window has been dragged so far left, that people who not so long ago considered themselves liberals are now being lumped in with conservatives as “bigots.”
Critics responded by claiming that voting records show Republicans have moved further right.
However, as Tim Urban explained, a fringe and noisy extremist minority on the left “has become very *culturally* powerful & out of fear, the rest of the left has often allowed them to speak (and make policies) for the whole left.”
“So even though the left hasn’t moved that far left (as is shown by voting results), the left is in a sense being held hostage by their extreme wing, making a lot of people who enthusiastically voted for Obama feel politically homeless today,” he added.
Musk responded to the discussion by asserting, “I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists.”
The Tesla founder has previously described the woke cult as “one of the biggest threats to modern civilization.”
He has also labeled Joe Biden a “damp sock puppet,” asserting that the president “is treating the American public like fools.”
