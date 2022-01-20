The Czech Republic Reverses Its Decision On Mandatory Jabs

The Czech Republic has reversed its decision to make covid jabs compulsory for senior citizens and certain occupational groups.

The new Prime Minister Petr Fiala vowed that there would be no compulsory vaccination under his government.

RT reports: The Czech Republic has abandoned a mandatory vaccination scheme for those over the age of 60 and workers in certain sectors, with a new prime minister tossing the plan following a series of protests over the measure.

While a vaccine rule set by a previous government was set to take effect in March, ex-PM Andrej Babis has since been replaced by a new ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who now says the policy won’t be implemented after all.

“We’ve agreed that vaccination against Covid-19 won’t be mandatory,” Fiala said on Wednesday, arguing that around 90% of those who would have been covered under the requirement have already been immunized.

The prior administration ordered the mandate before it was replaced in December, amid a spike in cases linked to the Omicron variant. Deaths and hospitalizations only saw a brief uptick before falling, however – in line with evidence the mutation produces milder symptoms than previous strains. The rule would have applied to elderly residents, as well as healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and medical students.

Earlier this month, thousands gathered in the Czech capital to protest the compulsory vaccination measure, mirroring similar demonstrations elsewhere in Europe. Just shy of 63% of Czechs are considered fully immunized, below the European Union average of 69.4%.