The Clinton Body Count: The Untold Story of America’s Most Notorious Serial Killers

How many people do you personally know who have died mysteriously? How about in plane crashes or car wrecks? Bizarre suicides? People who committed suicide by, err, shooting themselves in the back… twice? Or locking themselves in a duffel bag, without leaving fingerprints? And what about violent freak accidents – like separate mountain biking and skiing collisions in Aspen, Colorado? Or barbells crushing a person’s throat?

Of course, the answer is none, or very, very few. But if you ask Bill or Hillary Clinton that question, the answer is scores and scores of people – possibly up to 100… and counting.

Scholars of the Clinton Body Count posit that there are spikes in deaths around key scandals in the Clintons’ political careers. For example, the Whitewater scandal in the early 90s, the impeachment trial in the late 90s, and Hillary’s doomed run for the White House in 2016.

But the deaths have continued to this day and they all have key details in common. The people who died mysterious deaths were shot spontaneously and in public places, sometimes from behind, sometimes by unknown assailants and often just before they were set to release incriminating evidence concerning the Clintons’ activities. In most cases, there were no signs of theft at the crime scenes. And while some of the deaths were ruled “suicides” despite mountains of evidence to the contrary, other cases remain officially unsolved.

The death of Bill Clinton’s former aide Mark Middleton is a classic of the genre. It was ruled a “suicide” by the Perryville sheriff’s office this week, despite the suspicious circumstances in which his body was found.

In early May 2022, Middleton, 59, was found dead attached to a tree with an extension cord tied around his neck. He also had a gunshot wound to his chest but no gun was found anywhere near his body at the Heifer Ranch in Perryville, Arkansas. In fact, the gun that fired the fatal shot was never recovered.

Middleton was President Bill Clinton’s “fixer” during his presidency and was found dead shortly after it was revealed that he was the man who introduced Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein and who admitted the notorious pedophile to the Clinton White House on 17 occasions.

Like Bill Clinton, he also flew on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private jet numerous times, according to The Daily Mail who state the controversial ruling on Middleton’s death “raises more questions than answers as it rules he died by suicide – despite no sign of the weapon that killed him.”

And they are not wrong. As high-profile figures connected to the Clintons and Jeffrey Epstein continue dropping dead, the Epstein clean-up conspiracy has become so obvious that even the mainstream media are struggling to contain it.

Of course, Jeffrey Epstein’s own death, which absolutely nobody in the world believes was a suicide, can be added to this list.

Steve Bing

Then there was the case of the billionaire Steve Bing, Bill Clinton’s close friend who was part of the Epstein Lolita Express gang. He was found dead after falling from the 27th floor of his luxury apartment building in LA’s Century City on June 22, 2020.

Bill Clinton was quick to tweet, subtly seeding the suggesting that his friend committed suicide.

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

The Epstein era isn’t over yet with many speculating Bill Clinton himself will be the next to take a fall in order to save Hillary’s neck.

Because, let’s face it, the really grisly cases in the Clinton Body Count are the cases that appear to have Hillary’s fingerprints all over them.

Gareth Williams

Gareth Williams, a transatlantic MI6 spy – whose dead body was found naked, padlocked and stuffed in a 32-inch by 19-inch duffel bag that was sitting in his London bathtub – had illegally hacked secret data on the Clintons, according to the U.K. Sun, and promised to sink Hillary’s presidential ambitions. The news site noted, “[H]is death is still one of Britain’s most mysterious unsolved cases.”

Scotland Yard had announced the death as a suicide, saying he locked himself in the bag.

But his DNA wasn’t found on the lock. There were no palm prints on the edge of his bathtub.

According to reports, messages left by Williams on the voicemails of his friends and family were deleted in the days following his death.

“And a rival agent may have also broken into the flat to destroy or remove evidence,” the Sun reported. There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

“In 2012, lawyers for his family said he could have been killed by someone who specialized in the ‘dark arts of the secret services,'” the Sun reported.

“The police did not rule out his intelligence work playing a part in his death. They thought he may have been stuffed in the bag by killers who later broke back in to cover their tracks. Investigators also suspect the flat had been ‘steam-cleaned,’ which would explain why no DNA evidence was found.”

No suspects in the case have been arrested.

Seth Rich

Nor have any suspects been arrested in the case of Seth Rich who was murdered near his affluent neighborhood in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 2016. He was shot in the back with a handgun at 4:18 a.m. while he walked home, and nothing was taken from him. Rich was talking on the phone with his girlfriend, Kelsey Murka, when he was accosted a block from his house. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 5:57 a.m.

Rich’s father Joel said shortly after his death: “If it was a robbery it failed because he still has his watch, he still has his money, he still has his credit cards, still had his phone, so it was a wasted effort except we lost a life.”

Rich worked for the Democratic National Committee as a data analyst. A theory that he was responsible for sending more than 44,000 DNC emails to WikiLeaks was fueled by a Dutch television interview with Julian Assange, the editor of WikiLeaks, which later offered a cash reward for helping solve Rich’s murder.

On July 22, just 12 days after Rich’s death and days before the Democratic Party Convention in Philadelphia, WikiLeaks released 20,000 emails from DNC officials.

In one email released by WikiLeaks, Clinton campaign Chairman John Podesta said he’d like to “make an example” out of the person who leaked the emails.

“I’m definitely for making an example of a suspected leaker whether or not we have any real basis for it,” Podesta wrote on Feb. 22, 2015, according to WikiLeaks.

It appears Hillary didn’t take much convincing to go along with Podesta’s plan to make an example of a suspected leaker.

Vince Foster

How could a suicide victim be found with two wounds – a .38-caliber gunshot into the mouth that exited through his head and another wound on the right side of his neck that one of the paramedics described as a small-caliber bullet hole? And why would the government investigators go to great lengths to cover it up?

Vince Foster was deputy White House counsel and Hillary’s friend and law partner who had connections to the Clintons’ Travelgate and Whitewater scandals. In 1993, Foster was found dead in a park with a fatal gunshot wound to his mouth. His case was ruled suicide but was the subject of much speculation and three official investigations.

Investigations by the U.S. Park Police, the Department of Justice, the FBI, Congress, Independent Counsel Robert B. Fiske and Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr concluded Foster’s death was a suicide. However, the investigations were deeply shady, and one of Starr’s key investigators challenged the official line, insisting the probe’s result was predetermined, only a few plotters were required to engineer the result, the crime scene was altered, and that major newspaper editors killed stories that contained evidence that suggested the Clintons were responsible.

The Washington Post reported that federal investigators were not allowed to enter Foster’s office after his death, but “White House aides enter[ed] Foster’s office shortly after his death, giving rise to speculation that files were removed from his office.”

In 2016, evidence unearthed from boxes stored deep in the National Archives added weight to theories about foul play and cover-up that have refused to go away.

The newest piece to the puzzle was uncovered by two citizen researchers, one of whom was a witness involved in the case from the beginning. What had only been suspicions about missing death-scene photographs are now listed as facts in public documents.

The smoking-gun information comes from two documents: a two-page letter of resignation and a 31-page memo both written by Starr’s lead prosecutor, Miguel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez refers in his letter to photographs showing a wound on Foster’s neck – a wound that did not exist according to accounts in Starr’s official government report.

Conclusion

The cases we have highlighted here barely scrape the tip of the iceberg. There are hundreds of more cases of people who had dirt on the Clintons who died sudden, violent, and often bizarre deaths. We simply can’t detail all of them or we would be here for days.

Some of these hundreds of cases might well be coincidental. But when you zoom out and look at the bigger picture, mathematically, it just doesn’t add up.

We are dealing with America’s most prolific serial killers and they are operating in plain sight, gaslighting liberals and the Democrat Party into subservience.

Clinton apologists all say the same thing. They point out that the Clintons have been in politics for decades and they know many, many people. So of course some of these people will have died before their time in unlikely circumstances.

But what it comes down to is this: how many other career politicians have had so many mysterious deaths associated with them? You don’t hear of a Bush body count — not even an Obama body count. Biden might be irredeemably corrupt and the patriarch of a family of tragic, damaged souls, but you don’t hear of a Biden body count.

But there is a Clinton body count. And the numbers keep rising.

