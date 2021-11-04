The CDC Recently Changed Its Definition Of ‘Vaccine’ Because Of The Covid Jabs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently (and very quietly) revised its definition for vaccine and vaccination on its website.

The agency updated it definitions in September. Prior to the change, the definition for “vaccination” read: “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.”

In the new version the word “immunity” has been changed to “protection.”

The CDC’s definition of the term “vaccine” also changed from “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease” to the current “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

The Miami Herald noted that some people had been speculating that the unannounced changes were the agency’s attempt to hide the fact COVID-19 vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing covid .

Oh look CDC is out here changing definitions once again… Now instead of providing “Immunity”, vaccination only provides some level of “protection”. If the jabs don’t work, just change the definition! pic.twitter.com/EMzbpWppn9 — AR (@rockwoodpr) September 8, 2021

The CDC have claimed that they changed the definition of “vaccine” over concerns that the definition didn’t apply to the Covid-19 vaccines, according to newly released internal emails.

The Epoch Times reports: One CDC employee in August, shortly before the definition was changed, said the definition was being used by “right-wing COVID-19 pandemic deniers … to argue that mRNA vaccines are not vaccines,” according to the newly published emails.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines utilize messenger RNA technology. All three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States plummet in effectiveness against infection several months after receiving them, after initially being promoted as protecting against infection and severe disease.

The definition “was twisted to claim that the existing COVID-19 vaccines were not vaccines because they only prevented severe illness,” the CDC employee said.

Alycia Downs, lead health communication specialist for the agency, messaged a colleague on Aug. 19, saying that she needed to update the definition and others like it, “since these definitions are outdated and being used by some to say COVID-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition.”

Downs didn’t get a response, so she messaged again the following week.

“The definition of vaccine we have posted is problematic and people are using it to claim the COVID-19 vaccine is not a vaccine based on our own definition,” she wrote.

Valerie Morelli, another CDC official, approved the change on Sept. 1, even though it seems to differ greatly from a definition she had laid out in an earlier document (pdf).

“If this is for the general public, I am good with the change,” Morelli wrote.

The emails were obtained by attorney Travis Miller through a Freedom of Information Act request. The CDC didn’t dispute their authenticity.

Instead, the agency emailed The Epoch Times the same response it received earlier in 2021 when it inquired about the change. The agency stated that the “slight changes in wording” for the definition “haven’t impacted the overall definition” and that the previous definition “could be interpreted to mean that vaccines were 100% effective, which has never been the case for any vaccine, so the current definition is more transparent, and also describes the ways in which vaccines can be administered.”

Other parts of the CDC website still say that the COVID-19 vaccines grant immunity.