The CDC Is Counting Those Who Die Within 14 Days Of Having Covid Jab, As ‘Unvaccinated’

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is being used by the mainstream media to try and scare Americans into getting Covid vaccines.

As an example, an article with the headline, “Unvaccinated LA residents were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: CDC study” was published by Yahoo Finance earlier this week..

Global Research reports: Citing the Los Angeles County Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released on Tuesday, even local news promoted the claim that “Unvaccinated L.A. County residents [are] 5 times more likely to get COVID, 29 times more likely to be hospitalized.”

Looking at a screenshot of the CDC release, one can observe the definitions for what they consider “fully vaccinated,” “partially vaccinated,” or “unvaccinated.”

According to the chart, “unvaccinated <14 days receipt of the first dose of a 2-dose series or 1 dose of the single-dose vaccine or if no vaccination registry data were available.”

This means if someone was hospitalized, admitted to ICU, required mechanical ventilation or died within two weeks of getting the jab they are being counted as “unvaccinated.”

Unfortunately, because the data is not specific enough, we don’t know how many truly unvaccinated people were hospitalized or died of Covid in Los Angeles County from May to late July.

The entire report can basically be tossed into the trash thanks to the inclusion of the recently vaccinated in the unvaccinated category.